These football teams benefited the least from UIL realignment

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top teams in Dallas-Fort Worth that will benefit the least from realignment.

Grand Prairie

The Gophers made history last season by making the playoffs for the first time since 1989. But it looks like they won’t be back for at least two seasons as they’ve been reclassified into the "District of Doom" with Mansfield, Lake Ridge, Summit, Waxahachie, South Grand Prairie, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.

Along with the Gophers, six other teams from this district made the playoffs in 2017. All eight teams combined to go 65-33.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Mansfield has won district titles the past two seasons. Summit and Waxahachie went to the regional round and Lake Ridge played in the state quarterfinals. DeSoto won a state title in 2016 and Cedar Hill is a three-time champion.

Grand Prairie’s new coach Tony Tademy, who spent seven seasons at TCU, replaces Gary Bartel.

FW Trimble Tech

The Bulldogs have had just two winning seasons since 2004, according to Max Preps. Now Tech moves up a class to 6A.

It usually takes times for teams to get accustomed to a new class so we'll have to see how long it takes the Bulldogs to gain their footing at the highest classification in the state. They're now in a District 4-6A with five Arlington schools, FW Paschal and North Crowley.

Justin Northwest

If you’ve kept up with our “Spring Forward” series, the Texans made it on Monday’s list of teams that will benefit the most from realignment. If it’s all about winning regular season games and district titles, it made sense. But how far can they make it in the playoffs? Northwest is in 4-5A Division II with six Fort Worth schools. Wyatt and Southwest are playoff teams, but the four others went a combined 9-31.

Not to mention they'll have to replace this U.S. Army All-American...

SHARE COPY LINK Justin Northwest offensive lineman Darrell Simpson was a late addition to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, but the Oklahoma signee is ready to compete against the best. Eric Zarateezarate@star-telegram.com

Princeton

Same goes for the Panthers, who moved up to 5A Division II. Princeton has been postseason bound every year since 2010. But can the Panthers continue the tradition in 7-5A Division II? Not only do they have to compete in a higher class, but they have to do so in a nine-team district with Denison, Denton Braswell, four Frisco schools, Lake Dallas and Lucas Lovejoy.

April 2- Top 4A teams

April 3- Top 5A teams

April 4- Top 6A teams

April 5- Top QBs

April 6 - Top RBs

April 9- Top WRs

April 10- Top OLs

April 11- Top DLs

April 12- Top LBs

April 13- Top DBs

April 16- Top Hires

April 17- Top 4A games

April 18- Top 5A games

April 19- Top 6A games

Monday- Top private schools

Tuesday- Top teams that will benefit from realignment

Check back on Thursday for way-too-early district champion predictions for local districts!