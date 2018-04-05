These are the top Fort Worth-area quarterbacks to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram “Spring Forward” series continues with a look at the top 5 area quarterbacks to watch during the 2018 football season.

With so many high-profile recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth, we're going to cut down the list to only schools covered by the Star-Telegram, which includes Tarrant, Parker and Johnson county.

Last season's Star-Telegram all-star QBs Alan Bowman (Grapevine) and Cobe Craft (Keller Fossil Ridge) won't return in the fall. Bowman has already enrolled at Texas Tech and Craft is set to play at North Texas.

Here are our top 5 area QBs:

1. Ken Seals, 2020, Weatherford

The much-anticipated Kangaroos varsity debut for Seals is five months out. The 4-star recruit is coming off unofficial visits to LSU, TCU and Oklahoma State. Seals played on junior varsity in 2017 because of UIL transfer rules. He threw for 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns as the JV team went 8-2. He has two scholarship offers from Montana State and UT-El Paso. Seals was No. 7 on the Star-Telegram list of DFW's top 2020s.

2. Will Bowers, 2019, Southlake Carroll

With Bowers returning, Carroll will boost one of the top backfields in the Metroplex, which also includes 2019 RB T.J. McDaniel. Bowers was voted first team all-district and team Offensive MVP last season. He recorded nearly 3,500 yards and 38 TDs, including 30 through the air. He hit the century mark for passing yards in all 14 games and finished the year with a season-high 302 yards vs. Waco Midway. He also had four games of 100 or more yards rushing. Bowers could be in for an even bigger year with offensive-minded Riley Dodge as the new head coach.

3. Michael Black, 2019, Haltom

Black had a breakout season in 2017 with nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 30 TDs for Haltom, which clinched its first playoff berth since 2009 and first winning season since 2000. For his performance, Black was an all-state honorable mention selection. Haltom was reclassified into another seven-team district, which begs the question: can the Buffs make it to the playoffs in back-to-back years?

4. Brayden Thomas, 2020, Saginaw Boswell

All Thomas has done is shine at Boswell since being thrown onto varsity in the first district game of 2016 because of injuries to those in front of him. He actually began the year on the freshman team. Thomas has thrown for 5,000 yards and 60 TDs in two seasons, 37 TDs coming last season, where he was an all-state pick by the Texas Sports Writer Association. As a freshman, Thomas was second-team all-district and a member of the MaxPreps National Freshman team.

5. Drew Sanders, 2020, Colleyville Heritage

Where can't Drew Sanders play? The Oklahoma commit and 4-star prospect can play quarterback, running back, slot, wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker, you name it. But he did play QB at Lake Dallas as a freshman, where he was second-team all district.

On the fence: Jalen Catalon, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

Catalon is on the fence because his primary position is safety, and a darn good one too. He's top 10 in the nation. But the 4-star recruit is such a weapon with the ball, coach Chris Melson put him behind center last season and Catalon was a big reason why the Broncos went to the state semifinals for the first time. Catalon recorded over 1,000 yards passing and rushing, and scored 28 TDs.

Honorable Mention: Jack Dawson (Arlington Lamar), Caleb Leake (North Crowley), Sloan Henry (Keller), Chandler Rogers (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Brysen McKinney (Mansfield Summit)

