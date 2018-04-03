Top local QB visits TCU and Oklahoma State on consecutive days

Ken Seals, one of the top 2020 QBs in the state, recently wrapped up visits to a couple of Big 12 programs on back-to-back days.

A 4-star recruit from Weatherford, Seals made the trip to TCU on Sunday and followed it up with a visit to Oklahoma State on Monday.

"It went great," Seals said after his trip to Stillwater. "After getting another tour of the facilities a little bit of the campus, I got to sit in another meeting with offensive coordinator and QB coach Mike Yurcich and the OSU quarterbacks."

After the meeting, Seals got to go on the field and watch OSU's offense. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke to Seals after the practice.

"Coach Gundy and I talked about the upcoming season and spring ball," Seals said. "He told me to that he's been keeping up with me on social media and wished me the best."

"I'm looking forward to coming back to Stillwater for camp this summer and seeing coach Yurcich down in Weatherford next month."





On Sunday, Seals made the trip to Fort Worth to hang out with the Horned Frogs.

He met up with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and the TCU quarterbacks, and discussed the offense. Just like Stillwater, Seals followed it up with TCU's practice and scrimmage.

"Watching those quarterbacks go through their drills and throwing against the defense made me that much more excited for my own spring ball to start," he said. "I can't wait for coach Cumbie to come out and watch me."

"It was an overall awesome experience with such a beautiful campus and I really enjoyed it."

Ken Seals and former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton Robert Seals Courtesy

Seals, who made a recent visit to LSU too, played on junior varsity in 2017 because of UIL transfer rules.

He has two scholarship offers from Montana State and UT-El Paso.

Seals threw for 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns as the JV team went 8-2 last season.