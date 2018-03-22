This top local QB made his first trip to LSU recently; TCU, OSU, A&M, Tech up next

Considered one of the top players from the Class of 2020, Ken Seals will be a junior when the football seasons starts in the fall.





The Weatherford quarterback and 4-star recruit made his first trip to LSU for an unofficial visit on Saturday where he spent time with head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

"It was a beautiful campus and state, and they're intense about football," Seals said.

Seals spoke with the LSU coaches about the Tigers offense and how they're including more passing from the pocket to set up the rushing attack.

"LSU has so many talented receivers come through that program and it looks like they're getting ready to use them," Seals said.

Seals, who had to play on junior varsity in 2017 because of UIL transfer rules, has two scholarship offers from Montana State and UT-El Paso.

Weatherford QB Ken Seals on his trip to LSU March 17. Robert Seals

He threw for 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns as the JV team went 8-2.

Seals said that LSU will be going to Weatherford in April or May for spring ball.

"I’ve been on a routine call with LSU for the past few weeks per their request so that we can build a relationship," Seals said.

Seals has plans to visit Oklahoma State next week for a private meeting with coach Mike Gundy and a return trip to LSU the following week with Weatherford coach Billy Mathis.

He went on to say that he'll be going to see TCU and is trying to get a trip set up for Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

Seals will be at Coppell high school for a Rivals camp at 10 a.m. on Sunday.