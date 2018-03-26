Back home: Riley Dodge named Southlake Carroll head football coach

It's official. Riley Dodge is coming back to Southlake.

After reports the Carroll school district hired Dodge Friday, CISD trustees officially approved the hiring of the 29-year-old as the next Southlake Carroll head football coach during its school board meeting Monday night.

Dodge, who was the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest in 2017, replaces longtime coach Hal Wasson. Dodge was also an assistant coach at Flower Mound Marcus, Texas A&M and Texas after graduating from McNeese State.

Dodge quarterbacked the Dragons to a third consecutive UIL state title in 2006 with father Todd Dodge as coach.

"I’m honored and humbled to be the next head football coach at Carroll high school," Dodge said. "I will not take this opportunity and responsibility lightly and I’m extremely excited to be back home."

Dodge, who starts at Carroll on Tuesday, was one of three finalists for the job along with Colleyville Heritage's Joe Willis and San Angelo Central's Brent Davis.

Among the interview team were Carroll athletic booster club president Bill Webb, track and field coach Justin Leonard, boys basketball coach Eric McDade and Paul Pinson, who was named interim athletic director late Friday night.

"We all underestimated you and thought you were the underdog," Carroll ISD president Sheri Mills said. "You chipped away and chipped away, and won everybody over. It was you, not your last name."

Todd Dodge, head coach and athletic director at Austin Westlake, also drew strong consideration by Carroll officials to return.

Todd Dodge went 79-1 from 2002-06 with four state titles and 98-11 overall with the Dragons.

"I'm going to do stuff differently than my dad and put my own spin on it," Dodge said. "At the end of the day, I'm my own guy. My last name might be Dodge, but we're totally different in a lot of ways."

Carroll ISD cut ties with Wasson after 11 years following a settlement agreement on Feb. 25. Wasson, who was put on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24, was hired Friday as the executive director at Irving ISD.

Wasson, 61, was 121-25 with an .829 winning percentage at Carroll, including a state championship in 2011. The Dragons finished 10-4 in 2017 and advanced to the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals before falling to Waco Midway, 42-28.

"I think a lot of Hal Wasson," Dodge said. "Coach Wasson coached me, but at the same time this was something I wanted and something I always dreamed of."

Dodge played for Wasson in 2007. The Dragons went to the area round, and Dodge accounted for 4,100 yards and 41 touchdowns.

As for athletic director, Pinson replaces reassigned Darren Allman and will handle coaching vacancies, interview schedules and assisting superintendent David Faltys with job responsibilities.





"Our athletic program is going through a time of transition. I can now confirm Paul Pinson has been named interim AD during the transition period," Carroll spokeperson Julie Thannum said in a text on Saturday. "Darren Allman is assisting us during this transition and will have a new assignment for 2018-19."

Allman didn't participate in the head coaching interviews.