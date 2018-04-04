DFW's top 5 Class 6A football teams to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram “Spring Forward” series continues with a look at the top Class 6A teams to watch during the 2018 football season.

Allen continues to be the top dog after winning another state football title. The Eagles held off Austin Lake Travis 35-33 to win 6A Division I last season.

Cy-Fair beat former Mansfield coach Jeff Hulme and Waco Midway 51-35 to win 6A Division II.

1. Allen

Like we said about Aledo on Tuesday, Allen is known for football in Texas, and you need to beat the Eagles to get to the top. They won their fifth state title and fourth in six years this past season. They’ve reached the state semifinals in six consecutive seasons. The Eagles have a deadly duo on offense in 2019 QB Grant Tisdale and 2019 WR Theo Wease. Tisdale has 16 offers and is projected to commit to Mississippi, per 247Sports. He accounted for 3,000 yards of total offense and 45 TDs in 2017. He’s the No. 8 dual-threat QB in the nation and No. 39 overall prospect in the state. Wease is even better, with 40 offers and projected to commit with Oklahoma. Wease recorded 57 catches, 879 yards and 14 TDs. He's the No. 31 overall player in the country and No. 4 in Texas. Last year, Allen was outscoring opponents by 25 points per game.

2. Southlake Carroll

How will Riley Dodge do in his first year as a head coach? He has the offensive mind – he was an assistant with Texas and Texas A&M before hitting the high school ranks with Flower Mound Marcus and Justin Northwest, some of which were the top offenses in the Metroplex. Talent isn’t an issue. QB Will Bowers (3,400 total yards, 38 TD), RB T.J. McDaniel (1,900 yards, 19 TD), LB Michael Parrish (89 tackles, 14 for loss, 5 sacks, 9 deflections, 4 forced fumbles), DB R.J. Mickens (99 tackles, 2 INT, 13 deflections) and DB Jake Fex (106 tackles) are all projected to return to a Dragons teams that’s coming off a 10-4 record and trip to the state quarterfinals.

3. DeSoto

Will the Eagles find success after Todd Peterman? He’s now with White Settlement Brewer, but we think DeSoto will be in good shape. Now the district is no cake walk – we like to think of it as the new "District of Doom" with Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, South Grand Prairie, Mansfield Summit, Waxahachie and Grand Prairie. The offense should have some key weapons in 2019 wide receivers La’vontae Shenault (62 catches, 764 yards, 6 TD) and Bryon Hanspard (489 yards, 2 TD). The defense allowed 15 points per game.

4. Mansfield

The Tigers join DeSoto in the "District of Doom." They went to the regional round in 2017, but graduated DBs Cam Jones and Corbin Frederick, who both signed with Nebraska. Mansfield does, however, still have DB Miles Williams, who just picked up an offer from Boston College. Mansfield went 11-2, its only loss in the regular season coming to Flower Mound Marcus. The Tigers were senior heavy, so will the next group of kids fill that void and get the program back as district champs in one of the hardest districts around? Aside from the athletes, we feel they'll play with a just a bit more passion, especially for coach Daniel Maberry, who was diagnosed with cancer in January.

5. Euless Trinity

Is Trinity all the way back to the Trinity of old? The Trojans did win a district title in 2017 and made a pretty decent run in the playoffs. We know this much: Trinity shuffles in some big guys every year, which always makes for a tough match up. They love to run. Seems like when one kid graduates, another steps up to fill his shoes. These next two years, Trinity will have to do some traveling with the likes of Weatherford, Abilene and San Angelo Central in the same district. Yes, we said San Angelo. The Trojans get a good test to start 2018 with state runner up Waco Midway and Colleyville Heritage in Week 3.

Honorable Mention: Denton Guyer, Waxahachie, Lake Ridge, Cedar Hill, Duncanville

