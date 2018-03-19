Former DeSoto head coach Todd Peterman lands new gig

The White Settlement Brewer Bears are hoping Todd Peterman can turn them into a district title contender, and one day, mimic what DeSoto accomplished 15 months ago.

Peterman, who led DeSoto to a UIL Class 6A state title in 2016, was hired by the Bears as their new head football coach and athletic director on Monday.

The White Settlement ISD board of trustees are holding a special meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday night to vote on the approval.

Peterman takes over for Wade Griffin, who went 20-23 in four seasons and lost in the bi-district round the past three years. Griffin accepted the same position at Class 4A Giddings earlier this month.

BREAKING: White Settlement Brewer has hired former DeSoto HC Todd Peterman as HFC/AD #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) March 19, 2018

In three seasons as DeSoto head coach, Peterman went 32-8, including 16-0 in 2016. The Eagles won their first state football title after beating Cibolo Steele 38-29 and according to MaxPreps, they ranked No. 2 in the state and 11th in the nation.

But five months after winning it all, there was speculation that the DeSoto school district was going to fire Peterman.

However, his contract was renewed and Peterman led the Eagles to a 10-2 record in 2017 with a loss to Southlake Carroll in the second round of the 6A Division II playoffs.

Peterman announced his resignation on Jan. 18.

The district stated that Peterman was not asked to step down or resign and remained in good standing with DeSoto ISD.

“I am very honored to have served as the head coach and assistant athletic director for DeSoto High School for the past three years and part of the football organization, and mathematics teacher for nine years,” Peterman said in a letter in January. “After much thought and consideration, I believe it to be in the best interest for my family to pursue other coaching opportunities. I am resigning my position effective at the end of my current contract. I wish DeSoto ISD and DeSoto football nothing but the best moving forward.”

Brewer was reclassified in District 3-5A Division I along with Azle, Crowley, Arlington Heights, South Hills, Granbury, Boswell, Saginaw and Chisholm Trail. The Bears are scheduled to play Haslet Eaton and Sherman to start the season.