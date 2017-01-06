Area players highlight MaxPreps sophomore, freshman teams

MaxPreps named Mansfield’s Kennedy Brooks to the All America team, then named Timber Creek’s Erik Ezukanma to the junior squad. The website capped off its selections with the sophomore and freshman teams.
Aledo’s Jase McClellan was named Freshman Players of the Year after helping the Bearcats to the 5A Division II state title. He was voted Offensive MVP. He rushed for 1,527 yards on 201 carries with 20 touchdowns.
Others on the freshman team included Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas, Southlake Carroll cornerback RJ Mickens and Keller Central wideout DJ Graham.
Thomas made the All-District second team after throwing for 1,912 yards (156 of 292) and 23 touchdowns. Mickens earned second team All-District honors while making three interceptions, 36 tackles and 13 pass deflections. He has offers from Arizona and Oklahoma State. Graham was Offensive Newcomer of the Year in District 3-6A, caught 38 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns.
Mickens made first team defense. Thomas and Graham made second team offense.
Mansfield Legacy safety Jalen Catalon was named to the first team defense for the sophomore squad. Catalon recorded 183 tackles, nine interceptions and seven tackles for loss. He also was named Defensive MVP for the Star Telegram, Associated Press all state team and District 10-5A.
