You won't want to miss these DFW 6A football games in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top Class 6A games in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Southlake Carroll Dragons at South Grand Prairie Warriors (August 30)

The Riley Dodge era begins at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Week 1 against the Warriors. Dodge was hired to take over the Dragons last month after the Carroll school district cut ties with Hal Wasson, who's now working for Irving ISD.

Carroll looks to build on its state quarterfinal appearance and 10-4 record in 2017, its deepest playoff run in three years. The Dragons could be better this season with tons of talent returning, including QB Will Bowers (3,400 total yards, 38 TD), RB T.J. McDaniel (1,900 yards, 19 TD), LB Michael Parrish (89 tackles, 14 for loss, 5 sacks, 9 deflections, 4 forced fumbles), LB Graham Faloona (80 tackles, 7 for loss, 2 sacks), DB R.J. Mickens (99 tackles, 2 INT, 13 deflections) and DB Jake Fex (106 tackles).

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Warriors went 4-1 in home games last season before winning a bi-district title for the second time in three years.

Denton Guyer Wildcats vs. Cedar Hill Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl (September 7)

Guyer has gone 111-29 over the past 10 seasons with six trips to the state quarterfinals in that span. The Wildcats won it all in 2012 and 2013.

They were only 2-4 in home games last season, but won all five away contests. The Wildcats averaged 35 points and 307 yards rushing per game. They were led by 2020 RB Kaedric Cobbs (1,362 yards, 25 TD) and 2019 DB Cade Ford (32 tackles, 3 INT, 6 pass deflections).

The Longhorns usually make the playoffs, but last season they won their fewest games since missing the postseason in 2004. What did Cedar Hill do the following season? It won a district title. The Longhorns have the potential and talent to do it in 2018. Their defense kept them in games, allowing 17 points per game.

Euless Trinity Trojans at Sachse Mustangs (September 8)

The Trojans won a district title last season and went to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

Trinity always seems to make for a tough match up. The Trojans love to run and do it with much success than most. They averaged nearly 250 yards on the ground per game in 2017.

QB Laki Ellis (11 TDs in 8 games) is the projected starter and WR Lloyd Keanu Hill (500 yards, 5 TD) is the leading receiver should they go through the air.

The Mustangs won 10 or more games once from 2004-15, according to Max Preps. Sachse has won 11 and 12 games the past two seasons, starting the season unbeaten before bowing out in the area and regional round.

Last season, Sachse had an averaging winning margin of 45-14 per game and held opponents to single digits eight times. The Mustangs will have to find replacements for QB Jalen Mayden and Christian Cole, who combined for 4,500 total yards and 54 TDs.

They should continue to strive on defense with LB Bryce Robinson (115 tackles, 10 for loss), DB James Whyte (45 tackles, 8 for loss), DB Micah Robinson (54 tackles, 3 INT) and DB Braylen Brooks (10 deflections).

Prosper Eagles at Allen Eagles (November 2)

In 2011, Prosper was in Class 3A. Seven years later, the program has made the move all the way to 6A.

How will Prosper fare? It's coming off a 10-3 record and best playoff finish since 2012. Prosper averaged 40 points per game in 2017 and scored 60 or more twice.

What's the prize for moving to 6A? How about Allen's district.

You know the old saying "To be the man, you have to beat the man." Well, in this case, Allen is the man.

The Eagles won their fifth state title and fourth in 2017. Allen returns a top duo in the state in 2019 QB Grant Tisdale (Ole Miss commit) and 2019 WR Theo Wease (Oklahoma commit).

Tisdale is the No. 8 dual-threat QB in the nation and No. 39 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. Wease is the No. 31 overall player in the country and No. 4 in Texas.

Last year, Allen outscored opponents by 25 points per game.

District 7-6A

The old 10-5A, the district of doom, is now 7-6A. So looking for top games to watch? Take your pick.

Mansfield, Lake Ridge, Summit, Grand Prairie, SGP, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Waxahachie comprise this district. Seven teams made the playoffs in 2017 and had a combined record of 65-33. The only team that didn't go was Cedar Hill, usually a state powerhouse.

DeSoto, state champ in 2016, starts district play vs. Waxahachie on Sept. 21 and ends it vs. Cedar Hill on Nov. 8.

Lake Ridge, which went to the state quarterfinals, has a stretch of DeSoto, Waxahachie, Cedar Hill and Mansfield.

Summit went to the regional round for the first time since 2005. If the Jaguars want to be playoff bound again, they'll finish at DeSoto, Waxahachie and at Lake Ridge.

OTHERS

Keller Fossil Ridge at Flower Mound (August 31)

Sachse at Coppell (August 31)

Mesquite Horn at Allen (August 31)

Arlington Martin at Hebron (September 7)

Trophy Club Nelson at Arlington (September 7)

April 2- Top 4A teams

April 3- Top 5A teams

April 4- Top 6A teams

April 5- Top QBs

April 6 - Top RBs

April 9- Top WRs

April 10- Top OLs

April 11- Top DLs

April 12- Top LBs

April 13- Top DBs

April 16- Top Hires

Tuesday- Top 4A games

Wednesday- Top 5A games

Check back on Monday for the top 5 teams that will benefit from realignment the most!