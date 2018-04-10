These are the top DFW offensive linemen to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top offensive linemen in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Here are our top 5 area offensive linemen

The 4-star prospect is an all-district guard for the Eagles. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Ndoma-Ogar holds 39 scholarship offers, 34 from Power Five schools. They include Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami, Baylor, Alabama and more. According to 247Sports, he's the No. 9 ranked guard in the nation and No. 23 overall prospect in the state, and is projected to commit with the Sooners.

2. Branson Bragg, 2019, Crandall

The 3-star recruit is one of the most sought-after centers in the country. He's the No. 3 ranked center in the nation and No. 36 overall prospect in the state, according to 247. Bragg holds 19 offers from the likes of TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. He's projected to commit to the Longhorns, per 247Sports. Bragg was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016. He was invited to Honolulu's Polynesian Bowl in January.

3. Preston Wilson, 2019, Argyle

The 3-star recruit was a first team all-district selection in 2017. Wilson holds 18 scholarship offers, including from Texas Tech, Kansas, Northwestern, Boise State, SMU, North Texas and more. He's projected to commit to the Red Raiders, per 247Sports. He's ranked as the No. 139 overall prospect in the state.

4. Chans Jones, 2019, Dallas Bishop Dunne

The 3-star recruit has offers from Kansas State, Syracuse and Central Florida. He's ranked the No. 37 guard in the nation and No. 149 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

5. Marcus Alexander, 2019, Sunnyvale

The 3-star recruit has offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, North Texas, UT-San Antonio, Texas State and Wyoming. He's ranked the No. 42 guard in the nation and No. 158 overall prospect in the state, and projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.

Honorable Mention: Trevor Stange (Coppell), Courtland Ford (Cedar Hill), Jake Majors (Prosper), Evan Henry (DeSoto), Anthony Faz (Dallas South Oak Cliff), Andrej Karic (Southlake Carroll)

