These are the top DFW defensive linemen to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top defensive linemen in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Here are our top 5 area defensive linemen

1. Hunter Spears, 2019, Sachse

The 4-star recruit is committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked as the No. 16 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 31 overall prospect in the state. Spears was voted district defensive sophomore of the year in 2016 with 55 tackles, 11 for loss and four sacks.

2. Colt Ellison, 2019, Aledo

The 3-star prospect holds offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Overall, he has 21 offers. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons. First team all-district in 2017, defensive newcomer in 2016. Ranked the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 57 overall prospect in the state. He's projected to commit with the Irish, per 247Sports.

3. Enoch Jackson, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Indiana, Iowa and more. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks and voted district defensive MVP in 2017. Ranked the No. 45 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 79 overall prospect in Texas. He's projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.

4. Taurean Carter, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

The 3-star recruits holds 12 offers from SMU, Florida, Oklahoma State, Houston, Purdue, Michigan State and more. Ranked the No. 50 strong-side defensive end in the nation, No. 85 overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss and was voted first team all-district in 2017.

5. Branard Wright, 2020, Dallas Carter

The 4-star prospect holds 13 offers from Baylor, LSU, Oregon, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Jackson State and Morgan State. He’s projected to commit with the Tigers, per 247Sports. Voted first team all-district in 2017.

Honorable Mention: Steven Parker (Dallas South Oak Cliff), Shemar Pearl (Plano West), Z'Core Brooks (Dallas Wilson), Isreal Isuman-Hundley (Argyle Liberty Christian), Jayden Jernigan (Allen), Grant Mahon (Denton Guyer)

