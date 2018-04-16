These are the top DFW football coaching hires in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top coaching hires in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Todd Peterman, White Settlement Brewer

Replaced: Wade Griffin

Peterman spent the past decade with DeSoto, including the past three years as its head coach. He led the Eagles to a 32-8 record and their first state football title in 2016 when they finished 16-0 and won the Class 6A Division II championship. Peterman goes over to Brewer, where the Bears have been knocked out of the first round each of the last three seasons. Brewer has gone 16-17 in that span. The Bears join a nine-team district along with four other playoff teams from 2017.

Regular season prediction: 7-3

JJ Resendez, Crowley

Replaced: Chris James

Resendez goes down as one of the top coaches in Fort Worth ISD history after his eight-year run with South Hills. Over the past four years, the Scorpions went 42-12 and won district titles in 2016 and 2017. South Hills started 10-0 in 2016 for the first time in program history. The Scorpions became the first FWISD team since 1979 to win 10 games in back-to-back years. Crowley went 14-8 the past two years and won three district titles in eight seasons with Chris James. The Eagles will be in Brewer’s district.

Regular season prediction: 7-3

Riley Dodge, Southlake Carroll

Replaced: Hal Wasson

Dodge returns to Carroll where he quarterbacked the 2006 state champion team. He was an assistant with Justin Northwest and Flower Mound Marcus after spending time at the collegiate level with Texas and Texas A&M. The Dragons went 10-4 last season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. Hal Wasson, who spent 11 years with Carroll, agreed on a buyout settlement before accepting the job as executive director of athletics with the Irving ISD. The Dragons return QB Will Bowers, RB TJ McDaniel, LB Michael Parrish, LB Graham Faloona and DB RJ Mickens.

Regular season prediction: 9-1

Mike Singletary, Addison Trinity Christian

Replaced: Mark Howard

Just on a name basis, TCA landed the best hire in Super Bowl champ and Pro Football hall of famer Mike Singletary. A Houston native, Singletary went to Houston Worthing HS before going to college at Baylor. He spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears, where he was a 10-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XX. Singletary finished his career with eight first-team All-Pro selection and won NFL Defensive POY twice. He was a coach with four NFL teams, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams.

Regular season prediction: 4-6

Tony Tademy, Grand Prairie

Replaced: Gary Bartel

The Gophers made history last season with their first playoff trip since 1989. Bartel stepped down as coach and became the executive director of athletics for the Grand Prairie school district in December. Tademy spent the past two seasons as an assistant with Henderson State. He was also Gary Patterson’s assistant at TCU for seven years, where the Horned Frogs had multiple NFL draft picks and won the 2010 Rose Bowl. Tademy, who played at Louisiana Tech, also had coaching stints at Katy Tompkins, Duncanville, McKinney and Texas City.

Regular season prediction: 3-7

Honorable Mention: Herman Johnson (Dallas Skyline), Mike Robinson (DeSoto), Chris James (FW Paschal), Courtney Allen (North Crowley), Dale Matlock (Everman).

