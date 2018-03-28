This NFL Hall of Famer is the new head football coach at Trinity Christian-Addison

One of the greatest football players of all-time is returning to the game to coach Texas high school football.
Mike Singletary, who graduated from Baylor before going on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL after 10 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, will be the next head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison.
Steve Mercer, who's been with TCA for 14 years and is currently the defensive coordinator, will also become an assistant head coach.
Singletary, who was born in Houston and went to Houston Worthing High School, played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. His resume includes being the Super Bowl XX champion, an 8-time first team All-Pro and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Singletary was also the 1990 NFL Man of the Year and a part of the NFL 1980s All-Decade team.
He was a 3-time conference player of the year and 2-time All-American at Baylor before being selected 38th overall by the Bears.
As a coach, Singletary had stints with Baltimore San Francisco, Minnesota and most recently with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive assistant.
He was elected in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995 and Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
TCA has made the TAPPS state title game 13 times, most recently in 2012. That year the Trojans finished 11-3, but have since gone 26-32 in the past five years, according to MaxPreps.
Singletary won't be the only Hall of Fame player in the area. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was hired on as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill last August.
