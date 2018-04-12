Head football coaches named at Crowley and North Crowley high schools

After a successful stint with Fort Worth South Hills, J.J. Resendez will be the next head football coach at Crowley.

The Crowley school district board of trustees approved the hiring of Resendez and Courtney Allen as head football coach at North Crowley at Thursday night's board meeting.

Resendez replaces Chris James, who won three district titles at Crowley and went 50-37 over eight seasons. James was hired last month at Fort Worth Paschal. The Crowley Eagles went 6-5 and 5-2 in district during the 2017 season before losing to Mansfield Summit in the bi-district round.

Resendez went 54-30 in eight seasons at South Hills, including a 42-12 record the past four years. The Scorpions were a playoff team each of the past four seasons after not making the post season since 2006.

The Scorpions posted 10-0 regular season's the past two years, the first time a Fort Worth ISD school won 10 games in back-to-back seasons since 1979.

Resendez returns to Crowley ISD after serving as an assistant at North Crowley in 2009. He also coached at Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Haltom.

He'll coach against South Hills in the fall. UIL reclassification placed the two football teams in District 3-5A Division I with Azle, Arlington Heights, Boswell, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail, Granbury and Brewer.

“Coach Resendez possesses the most important qualities we wanted in our next head football coach,” Crowley principal Robert Gillies said in a press release. “His priorities of strong academics, discipline and work ethic in developing student-athletes align perfectly with our campus mission.”

At North Crowley, Allen replaces Eugene Rogers, who was 12-38 in five seasons. The Panthers (4-6 in 2017) are 22-68 since making their last playoff appearance in 2008.

Allen was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Dallas Lincoln the past two years. The Tigers averaged 38.7 points per game last season.

He also coached at Lancaster, which went to the state quarterfinals in 2015 and state semifinals in 2012, and at Fort Worth Wyatt in 2009.

“Coach Allen was North Crowley’s unanimous first choice and we are excited to welcome him to our family,” North Crowley principal Stefani Allen said in a press release. “He is passionate about leading our football program to the next level of success and helping our student-athletes soar academically.”

North Crowley is in District 4-6A with five Arlington schools, Fort Worth Paschal and Fort Worth Trimble Tech.