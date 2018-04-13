These are the top Fort Worth-area defensive backs to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top defensive backs in Dallas-Fort Worth.

With so many high-profile recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth, we're going to cut down the list to only schools covered by the Star-Telegram, which includes Tarrant, Parker and Johnson counties.

Here are our top 5 area defensive backs:

1. Jalen Catalon, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

The 4-star prospect holds 23 offers, including from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Alabama. He's projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Catalon was district MVP in 2017, and 5A all-state defensive player of the year in 2016. Nearly 300 tackles the past two years with 10 for loss, 10 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, five recoveries and 12 INTs. Also played QB in 2017 for the Broncos, who had their deepest playoff run ever, to the state semifinals. Ranked the No. 8 safety in the nation and No. 22 overall prospect in the state.

2. RJ Mickens, 2020, Southlake Carroll

The 4-star recruit holds 24 offers, including from Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, and Clemson. He's projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports. Mickens was named to the Class 6A all-state second team in 2017, and was first team all-district in 2016. Also plays wide receiver for the Dragons, who went 10-4. Recorded 99 tackles, 13 deflections, four forced fumbles and two INTs as a sophomore.

3. Jeffery Carter, 2019, Aledo

Previously committed to Oklahoma. Holds 21 offers, from A&M, Texas, Baylor, Alabama, Arizona State and more. The 4-star prospect is projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports. Will visit College Station on Friday. Also plays receiver for the Bearcats, who have reached back-to-back state title games, winning it all in 2016. First team all-district in 2017. Recorded 28 tackles and two INTs. Ranked the No. 17 cornerback in the nation, No. 20 overall prospect in the state.

4. William Jones, 2019, Mansfield Summit

The 3-star recruit is a TCU commit. Also considered Houston, Kansas State and SMU. Recorded 36 tackles, nine pass deflections and six INTs on his way to first team all-district honors in 2017. Ranked the No. 53 cornerback in the nation and No. 76 overall prospect in the state.

5. Miles Williams, 2019, Mansfield

The 3-star prospect holds 12 offers, from Air Force, Boston College, Cal, Colorado State, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Texas State and more. First team all-district in 2017 and district defensive sophomore of the year in 2016. In two seasons, Williams has recorded 72 tackles, nine deflections and two INTs. Ranked the No. 70 cornerback in the nation and No. 88 overall prospect in the state.

Honorable mention: Kyron White (Arlington), JD Coffey (Kennedale), Kam Brown (Colleyville Heritage), DJ Graham (Keller Central), Anthony Watkins (South Hills), Wyatt Harris (Aledo), Ty DeArman (Arlington Bowie), Jayce Godley (Arlington Martin), Ben Cawyer (Nolan Catholic), Shawn Holton (Nolan Catholic), Jack Taylor (All Saints), DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington Lamar.).

