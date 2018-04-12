These are the top DFW linebackers to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top linebackers in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Here are our top 5 area linebackers:
1. NaNa Osafo-Mensah, 2019, Nolan Catholic
The 4-star prospect also plays defensive end. He's ranked the No. 7 weak-side DE in the nation and No. 18 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. He holds 27 offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Baylor, Georgia, Alabama and more. He's projected to commit with the Irish, per 247Sports. TAPPS all-district and all-state in 2017.
2. Marcel Brooks, 2019, Flower Mound Marcus
The 4-star recruit holds 21 offers from TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and more. He’s projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports. Ranked the No. 6 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 17 overall prospect in the state.
3. Gabriel Murphy, 2019, Dallas Bishop Lynch
The 3-star prospect holds offers from Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 93 tackles, 25 for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2017. Ranked the No. 50 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 82 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.
4. Chance Cover, 2019 Nolan Catholic
The 3-star recruit made 136 tackles, 13 for loss and three sacks in 2017. Voted district defensive newcomer of the year at Byron Nelson in 2016 after making team-leading 112 tackles. Has offers from Mercer and Texas State. Cover has visited Tulsa, Baylor, SMU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and more.
5. Richard Silva, 2020, Nolan Catholic
Recorded 138 tackles, 26 for loss, 13 sacks in 2017 at Keller Central. Voted first team Class 6A all-state.
Honorable Mention: Graham Faloona (Southlake Carroll), Michael Parrish (Southlake Carroll), Brian DeClercq (Arlington), Brennon Scott (Dallas Bishop Dunne), Sean Payne (Keller), D'Aunte Prevost (Arlington Bowie), Julian Johnson (Arlington Martin), Kade Fletcher (Mansfield)
April 2- Top 4A teams
April 3- Top 5A teams
April 4- Top 6A teams
April 5- Top QBs
Check back on Friday for the top 5 local DBs to watch!
