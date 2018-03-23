Grand Prairie names former TCU assistant its new football coach

Grand Prairie has found its new head football coach.

Tony Tademy, who was an assistant with TCU for seven years, becomes the Gophers next coach, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Tademy will replace Gary Bartel, who was head coach since 2004. He left his position and became executive director of athletics for the Grand Prairie school district in December.

Under Bartel, the Gophers went 52-89. The team had a milestone season in 2017 when they clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 1989. They finished 5-6 with a loss to Waco Midway, which ended up being Class 6A Division II state runner-up.

Tademy spent the past two seasons at Henderson State, where he was assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

Prior to Henderson State, Tademy was head coach at Katy Tompkins and an assistant with Duncanville.

He was linebackers coach for Gary Patterson and TCU from 2005-11 and coached future NFL players including Tank Carder, who was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2012. Carder was first-team All-American and Rose Bowl MVP in 2010.

Prior to TCU, Tademy was the defensive coordinator at McKinney for two seasons.

Tademy graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1983. He played linebacker and helped the Bulldogs reach two Independence Bowls.

Along with Tech, Tademy also had coaching stints at Virginia Military Institute, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Blinn College and Texas City High School.