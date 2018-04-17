These are the top DFW Class 4A games to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top Class 4A games in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Argyle Eagles vs. Stephenville Yellow Jackets (August 31)

This is a rematch of last year's regional round playoff game when Stephenville handed Argyle its only loss of the season, 31-28. Stephenville went to the semifinals for the first time since 2013, finishing 12-3 one season after going 3-8. The Yellow Jackets won a state title in 2012, their fifth in the past 25 years. 2019 RB Krece Nowak led the team in rushing with 1,800 yards and 18 TDs.

The Eagles have been a staple of high school football in the Metroplex, going 119-11 since 2009. They've gone to the state title game four times in that span, winning it all in 2013. Hayden Clearman returns, having played both ways. He recorded 71 tackles and passed for 10 TDs.

Kennedale Wildcats vs. Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (September 7)

The Wildcats and Jaguars have met in the playoffs the past two seasons with Kennedale winning both games by two points in dramatic fashion.

It was 45-43 last season as the Wildcats marched down the field with less than a minute left. They threw up a Hail Mary to get into field goal range where Kevin Tiero kicked the game-winning 40-yard FG with 12 seconds left. Kennedale RB DJ Kirven rushed for 137 yards and 5 TDs while Heritage WRs Kerrion Fields, Langston Anderson and Jay Wilkerson recorded 151, 103 and 103 yards respectively. The two teams combined for 952 yards of total offense.

Heritage was in its first varsity season when the two met in 2016, where Kennedale won 49-47. Kirven again scored 5 TDs. The Jaguars scored with six seconds left but were unable to tie the game on the two-point conversion when Kennedale All-American linebacker Baron Browning, who is now at Ohio State, tipped away the pass attempt.

Dallas Carter Cowboys vs. Crandall Pirates (September 21)

Both programs are looking to build off of last season's area round appearances, the first for Carter since 2012 and the first for Crandall since 2013.

This game should have plenty of collegiate intrigue given the top prospects on both teams. The Cowboys have 2020 DT Branard Wright, a 4-star recruit, who was a first-team all-district pick in 2017. He holds 16 scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Florida and more.

The Pirates are led by 2019 center Branson Bragg. The 3-star recruit was first team all-district in 2017 and co-offensive newcomer of the year in 2016. He has 19 offers and is projected to commit to Texas, according to 247Sports. Bragg is the No. 3 center in the nation and No. 36 overall prospect in the state.

Wright vs. Bragg will be a fun match up to watch.

OTHERS

Heritage vs. Stephenville (September 21)

Benbrook vs. Anna (September 21)

Kennedale vs. FW Dunbar (October 18)

Aubrey vs. Krum (October 19)

Argyle vs. Celina (November 9)

