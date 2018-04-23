Here are the top Fort Worth-area private school teams to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top private school teams and games in Tarrant county.

FW All Saints

The Saints have gone 58-7 the past six seasons and are coming off a TAPPS final four appearance. Previously All Saints was in the Southwest Preparatory Conference where it won six state titles. Last season's team averaged nearly 50 points and 500 yards per game. The Saints will have to replace a ton of Division I talent at the skill position, but do return leading rusher Jacob Matlock (1,300 yards, 13 TD).

Top Games - 9/14 at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 10/5 vs. Plano Prestonwood, 11/2 vs. Nolan Catholic

Nolan Catholic

The Vikings are a playoff regular, having missed the postseason just once since 2004. Nolan Catholic won seven state titles from 2004-13, but its looking for its first playoff win in five years. They were average last season, but the defense should be a big boost in 2018 with three of the top linebackers in the state in 2019 prospects NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Chance Cover, and 2020 recruit Richard Silva. All three players hit the century mark in tackles last season. DBs Shawn Holton and Ben Cawyer, and RB Sam Hicks are also players to watch.

Top Games- 9/14 at Celina, 10/5 at Dallas Bishop Lynch, 11/2 at All Saints

Colleyville Covenant

Last season, the Cougars went the state title game for the second-straight season and beat Legacy Prep Christian 14-0 to capture their first championship since 2006. They were impressive in the state semifinal, too, beating Dallas First Baptist 42-0. Covenant finished 11-3 and won its final nine games. 2020 QB Jackson Wagoner returns after throwing for 1,700 yards and 17 TDs, but the Cougars need to replace 2,000-yard rusher in Alan Maldonado. Defensively, 2019 LB Mason Roach led the team with 89 tackles.

OTHERS: FW Trinity Valley, FW Christian, Grapevine Faith, Arlington Oakridge, FW Temple Christian, Willow Park Trinity Christian

