These football teams benefited the most from UIL realignment

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top teams in Dallas-Fort Worth that will benefit from realignment.

FW Dunbar

The Wildcats have gone 12-20 the past three season and have won just one playoff game in the past 15 seasons. This coming from a program that has been a playoff regular for many years; the Wildcats made the postseason every year but one from 2007-16.

Now they are in District 4-6A. Yes, state power Kennedale resides in the same district but Dunbar will also compete with Benbrook, FW Western Hills, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Lake Worth and Castleberry. We like the Wildcats' odds of playoff contention and winning at least five district games next season.

Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017.

Red Oak

The past season seasons have seen the Hawks compete in the "District of Doom" with Mansfield ISD, Waxahachie and Lancaster. They started off hot going 9-4 overall and 6-1 in that district in 2012. But the past five seasons saw Red Oak go 9-41 overall and 3-32 in district play.

Enter Chris Ross, Red Oak's new head coach who had plenty of success at Prosper and Cedar Park. He'll be tasked with leading the Hawks through District 6-5A, which features seven Dallas ISD schools. Red Oak will be in contention for a district title this season.

FW South Hills and FW Arlington Heights

Yes, the Scorpions and Yellow Jackets are no longer in a Fort Worth School district, but the big picture still looks clear. If both schools can find a way to make the playoffs, the level of competition throughout the regular season will help them much more than in years past.

In District 3-5A Division I, South Hills and Heights are joined by Azle, Crowley, Boswell, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail, Brewer and Granbury. However, we’re not sure how much help it’ll be come playoff time when you’re looking at Colleyville Heritage, Denton Ryan and Grapevine in bi-district.

About $53 million would pay for improvements at Arlington Heights High School for programs like jewelry making classes and the agricultural program.

OTHERS: Duncanville, Justin Northwest, Wylie

