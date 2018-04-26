Way-too-early 2018 DFW football district champion predictions for 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at our way-too-early 2018 district champions from Dallas-Fort Worth.
CLASS 6A
3-6A: Euless Trinity
Others: San Angelo Central, Richland, LD Bell, Haltom, Abilene, Weatherford
4-6A: Arlington Martin
Others: Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston, Arlington, FW Paschal, FW Trimble Tech, North Crowley
5-6A: Southlake Carroll
Others: Keller, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Central, Denton Guyer, Haslet Eaton, Trophy Club Nelson
6-6A: Coppell
Others: Hebron, Flower Mound, Marcus, Lewisville, Irving, MacArthur, Nimitz
7-6A: Mansfield
Others: DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Lake Ridge, Summit, Waxahachie, South Grand Prairie
8-6A: Duncanville
Others: Dallas Molina, Dallas White, Skyline, Richardson, Berkner, JJ Pearce, Lake Highlands
9-6A: Allen
Others: Prosper, Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Plano, Plano West, Plano East
10-6A: Sachse
Others: Garland, Rowlett, Wylie, Naaman Forest, Lakeview Centennial, North Garland, South Garland
11-6A: Rockwall
Others: Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Longview
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
3-5A: Boswell
Others: FW South Hills, Brewer, Granbury, Azle, Crowley, FW Arlington Heights, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail
4-5A: Colleyville Heritage
Others: Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Birdville, Denton, Carrollton Creekview, Newman Smith, RL Turner
5-5A: Frisco Lone Star
Others: Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Independence, Liberty, Wakeland, The Colony, Little Elm
6-5A: Mansfield Legacy
Others: Highland Park, Timberview, Lancaster, Dallas Wilson, Samuell, Sunset, Bryan Adams
7-5A: McKinney North
Others: Wylie East, Texarkana, Sherman, Mesquite Poteet, Tyler, West Mesquite
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
4-5A: Justin Northwest
Others: FW Southwest, Wyatt, North Side, Carter-Riverside, Eastern Hills, Polytechnic
5-5A: Aledo
Others: Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua, Midlothian, Waco University
6-5A: Dallas South Oak Cliff
Others: Dallas Spruce, Adamson, Conrad, Red Oak, Kimball, Seagoville, Dallas Jefferson
7-5A: Lucas Lovejoy
Others: Lake Dallas, Princeton, Denton Braswell, Frisco Reedy, Lebanon Trail, Frisco Memorial, Frisco, Denison
8-5A: North Forney
Others: Ennis, Forney, Corsicana, Greenville, Kaufman, Royse City, Terrell, Sulphur Springs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
4-4A: Wichita Falls Hirschi
Others: Springtown, Mineral Wells, Gainesville, Decatur, Burkburnett
6-4A: Kennedale
Others: FW Dunbar, Benbrook, Western Hills, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Castleberry, Lake Worth
7-4A: Argyle
Others: Anna, Celina, Melissa, Paris, North Lamar, Sanger
8-4A: Dallas Carter
Others: Alvarado, Carrollton Ranchview, Hillcrest, Wilmer-Hutchins, North Dallas, Pinkston
9-4A: Midlothian Heritage
Others: Waxahachie Life, Quinlan Ford, Mabank, Crandall, Athens
CLASS 4A DIVISON II
3-4A: Graham
Others: Aubrey, Krum, Vernon, Iowa Park, Bridgeport
4-4A: Glen Rose
Others: Godley, Ferris, Venus, Hillsboro
5-4A: Farmersville
Others: Caddo Mills, Dallas Lincoln, Dallas Roosevelt, Sunnyvale, Nevada Community
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
4-3A: Brock
Others: Bowie, Boyd, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, Whitesboro
5-3A: Van Alstyne
Others: Howe, Commerce, Bonham, Rains, Lone Oak, Pottsboro
6-3A: Kemp
Others: Dallas A+ Academy, Life Oak Cliff, Madison, Malakoff, Eustace
9-3A: Grandview
Others: Maypearl, Whitney, West, Teague, McGregor, Groesbeck
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
5-3A: Gunter
Others: Holliday, Henrietta, Callisburg, Nocona, City View, S&S
