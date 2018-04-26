Way-too-early 2018 DFW football district champion predictions for 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at our way-too-early 2018 district champions from Dallas-Fort Worth.

CLASS 6A

3-6A: Euless Trinity

Others: San Angelo Central, Richland, LD Bell, Haltom, Abilene, Weatherford

Trinity tight end Lane Polston (83) celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the 6A Division I Region I playoff game at Pennington Field Friday November 17, 2017. Trinity defeated Plano with the first play of overtime 28-21. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

4-6A: Arlington Martin

Others: Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston, Arlington, FW Paschal, FW Trimble Tech, North Crowley

Arlington Martin's Brayden Willis (7) celebrates a touchdown against Allen, Dec. 1, 2017. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

5-6A: Southlake Carroll

Others: Keller, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Central, Denton Guyer, Haslet Eaton, Trophy Club Nelson

Southlake Carroll’s Matthew Leehan (55) and Jackson Kimble (72) celebrate a touchdown. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

6-6A: Coppell

Others: Hebron, Flower Mound, Marcus, Lewisville, Irving, MacArthur, Nimitz

7-6A: Mansfield

Others: DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Lake Ridge, Summit, Waxahachie, South Grand Prairie

The Mansfield Tigers defenders Kason McCullough-Cooper (7), Corbin Frederick (2), Jarrett Skaggs (42) and Robert Shaw (44) react to a fourth-down stop against the Arlington Colts, Oct. 6, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

8-6A: Duncanville

Others: Dallas Molina, Dallas White, Skyline, Richardson, Berkner, JJ Pearce, Lake Highlands

9-6A: Allen

Others: Prosper, Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Plano, Plano West, Plano East

Allen head coach Terry Gambill holds the UIL state championship trophy up after Eagles beat Austin Lake Travis, 35-33, for the Class 6A Division I title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 23, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

10-6A: Sachse

Others: Garland, Rowlett, Wylie, Naaman Forest, Lakeview Centennial, North Garland, South Garland

11-6A: Rockwall

Others: Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Longview

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

3-5A: Boswell

Others: FW South Hills, Brewer, Granbury, Azle, Crowley, FW Arlington Heights, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail

Boswell is in a tough District 3-5A Division 1 with Azle, Crowley, Arlington Heights, South Hills, Chisholm Trail, Granbury, Saginaw and White Settlement Brewer. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4-5A: Colleyville Heritage

Others: Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Birdville, Denton, Carrollton Creekview, Newman Smith, RL Turner

From 2016, Colleyeville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown (21) takes off up the side lines during a regular-season game. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

5-5A: Frisco Lone Star

Others: Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Independence, Liberty, Wakeland, The Colony, Little Elm

6-5A: Mansfield Legacy

Others: Highland Park, Timberview, Lancaster, Dallas Wilson, Samuell, Sunset, Bryan Adams

Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) out runs Aledo Bearcats cornerback Jake Ford (7) and strong safety Jake Mclendon (6) and the rest of the defense on an 86-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

7-5A: McKinney North

Others: Wylie East, Texarkana, Sherman, Mesquite Poteet, Tyler, West Mesquite

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

4-5A: Justin Northwest

Others: FW Southwest, Wyatt, North Side, Carter-Riverside, Eastern Hills, Polytechnic

Northwest shouldn’t find much of a challenge winning its district for the next two seasons. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

5-5A: Aledo

Others: Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua, Midlothian, Waco University

Aledo is looking for another state championship today at AT&T Stadium Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

6-5A: Dallas South Oak Cliff

Others: Dallas Spruce, Adamson, Conrad, Red Oak, Kimball, Seagoville, Dallas Jefferson

7-5A: Lucas Lovejoy

Others: Lake Dallas, Princeton, Denton Braswell, Frisco Reedy, Lebanon Trail, Frisco Memorial, Frisco, Denison

8-5A: North Forney

Others: Ennis, Forney, Corsicana, Greenville, Kaufman, Royse City, Terrell, Sulphur Springs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

4-4A: Wichita Falls Hirschi

Others: Springtown, Mineral Wells, Gainesville, Decatur, Burkburnett

6-4A: Kennedale

Others: FW Dunbar, Benbrook, Western Hills, Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Castleberry, Lake Worth

Kennedale head coach Richard Barrett talks with his team after beating Kaufman 63-36 in the high school football 4A Division I, Region II finals played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

7-4A: Argyle

Others: Anna, Celina, Melissa, Paris, North Lamar, Sanger

8-4A: Dallas Carter

Others: Alvarado, Carrollton Ranchview, Hillcrest, Wilmer-Hutchins, North Dallas, Pinkston

9-4A: Midlothian Heritage

Others: Waxahachie Life, Quinlan Ford, Mabank, Crandall, Athens

CLASS 4A DIVISON II

3-4A: Graham

Others: Aubrey, Krum, Vernon, Iowa Park, Bridgeport

4-4A: Glen Rose

Others: Godley, Ferris, Venus, Hillsboro

5-4A: Farmersville

Others: Caddo Mills, Dallas Lincoln, Dallas Roosevelt, Sunnyvale, Nevada Community

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

4-3A: Brock

Others: Bowie, Boyd, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, Whitesboro

5-3A: Van Alstyne

Others: Howe, Commerce, Bonham, Rains, Lone Oak, Pottsboro

6-3A: Kemp

Others: Dallas A+ Academy, Life Oak Cliff, Madison, Malakoff, Eustace

9-3A: Grandview

Others: Maypearl, Whitney, West, Teague, McGregor, Groesbeck

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

5-3A: Gunter

Others: Holliday, Henrietta, Callisburg, Nocona, City View, S&S

