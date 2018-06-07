DFW’s top 50 high school football recruits for the Class of 2019

Another recruiting cycle, another year of unbelievable talent around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Here are the top 50 recruits in DFW for the 2019 recruiting cycle.

1. WR Theo Wease

6-3, 195, Allen

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan and more. Held 40 offers. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the country, top player in Texas and top WR in the country. Ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the nation, No. 3 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports. Recorded 53 catches, 852 yards, 14 TDs in 2017.

Allen 2019 WR Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country Greg Powers, 247Sports 247Sports

2. DB Brian Williams

6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Committed to Texas A&M. Ranked as the No. 2 safety in the nation by 247. Also considered Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He was named ALL-USA Texas football defensive player of the year.

Dallas Bishop Dunne's Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country. Greg Powers 247Sports

3. WR Trejan Bridges

6-1, 185, Hebron

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

4. DB Lewis Cine

6-2, 180, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247. Holds 36 scholarship offers including Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State and more. He's projected to commit with Penn State, per 247.

Four-star safety Lewis Cine recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas where he has enrolled at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic

Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and more. Ranked the No. 7 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

A 4-star prospect, Nolan Catholic 2019 LB/DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah will commit to Texas or Notre Dame on May 19. Greg Powers Scout

6. DB Jalen Catalon

5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy

Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, Missouri, Ohio State, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 13 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs the past two seasons.

Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) eludes Frisco Lone Star’s Jaylan Ford (45) during a Class 5A state quarterfinal playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Dec. 9, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

7. ATH Marquez Beason

5-11, 175, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Holds 47 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 4 athlete in the nation, No. 9 overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.

Four-star athlete Marquez Beason is one of the top players in the country with over 40 offers. He's committed to Illinois. Greg Powers, 247Sports

8. TE Austin Stogner

6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Recorded 10 TDs in 2017.

Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

9. LB Marcel Brooks

6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus

Committed to LSU. Also considered TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and more. Ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 16 overall prospect in the state.

Four-star linebacker Marcel Brooks (Flower Mound Marcus) is one of the nation's top defensive prospects. Greg Powers 247Sports

10. ATH Jeffery Carter

6-0, 180, Aledo

Considering Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma. Ranked the No. 11 cornerback in the nation.

Jeffery Carter (3) of Aledo HS evades Chisholm Trail defenders in a high school football game Friday, Sept, 23, 2016. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

11. WR Kameron Brown

6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage

Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, UCLA, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Ranked the No. 27 receiver in the nation. Recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.

Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

12. DB Demani Richardson

6-1, 190, Waxahachie

Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 8 safety in the nation and No. 18 overall prospect in the state. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.

Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others. Greg Powers, 247Sports

6-3, 305, Allen

Committed to Oklahoma. Held 40 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation.

Four-star offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) holds 39 scholarship offers, including 34 from Power Five schools. He's projected to commit to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

14. WR Dylan Wright

6-3, 195, West Mesquite

Considering TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.

Four-star WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite) Greg Powers, 247Sports

15. QB Grant Tisdale

6-1, 205, Allen

Committed to Ole Miss. Ranked the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Also considered Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 42 TDs in 2017.

16. OL Branson Bragg

6-4, 295, Crandall

Holds 20 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 3 center in the nation. He's projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.

17. RB Titus Swen

5-10, 205, Haslet Eaton

Holds offers from SMU, Kansas and Arizona State. Ranked the No. 16 running back in the nation. Recorded 459 carries, 3,086 yards, 39 TDs the past two seasons.

18. DL Hunter Spears

6-4, 280, Sachse

Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 18 defensive tackle in the nation.

19. DL Steven Parker

6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff

Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered TCU, Baylor and UT-San Antonio. Ranked the No. 25 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

20. DB Jonathan McGill

5-9, 170, Coppell

Considering SMU, UT-San Antonio, Stanford, Syracuse, Nevada, Bowling Green and more. Ranked as the No. 41 safety in the nation. Recorded 80 tackles, 7 for loss, 10 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Stanford, per 247Sports.

21. DB Anfernee Orji

6-1, 200, Rockwall

Considering Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Vanderbilt, per 247Sports.

22. ATH Velton Gardner

5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline

Considering Texas Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 30 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with Colorado.

6-3, 225, FW Southwest

Considering Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, North Texas and more. He’s projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.

Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

24. DL Jayden Jernigan

6-1, 270, Allen

Committed to Oklahoma State. Also considered Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and more. Ranked as the No. 36 defensive tackle in the nation.

25. DL Colt Ellison

6-4, 235, Aledo

Offers from TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons. Ranked the No. 39 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He's projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.

Aledo’s Colt Ellison (44) keep College Station’s quarterback Marquez Perez (1) from getting into the end zone during Saturday’s UIL State Championship final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Lance Winter lwinter@star-telegram.com

26. RB Qualan Jones

5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Committed to Baylor. Ranked the No. 29 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,200 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.

27. DL Enoch Jackson

6-0, 290, Mansfield Legacy

Considering Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss and Iowa. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.

Legacy’s Enoch Jackson Jr. (99) scores from a yard out despite the defensive effort of Aledo’s Aaron Hale (26). Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

28. DL Taurean Carter

6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy

Considering TCU, Oklahoma State, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, Colorado and Utah State. Ranked the No. 41 strong-side defensive end in the nation. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.

Mansfield Legacy defensive lineman Taurean Carter celebrates recovering a Midlothian fumble during the first half. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram

29. TE Baylor Cupp

6-6, 235, Brock

Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa and more. Ranked the No. 9 tight end overall in the nation.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp (44) comes up with a 67-yard touchdown reception against Kemp during the first half. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

30. QB Jacob Clark

6-5, 210, Rockwall

Committed to Minnesota. Also considered TCU, Washington State, Rice and Memphis. Ranked the No. 24 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 3,000 yards, 36 TDs in 2017.

31. DB Donavann Collins

5-11, 170, Cedar Hill

Committed to TCU. Also considered SMU, Illinois, Memphis, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.

32. DL Shemar Pearl

6-4, 220, Plano West

Offers from Alabama, Baylor, SMU, Georgia, Colorado and more. Ranked the No. 42 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

6-0, 180, DeSoto

Considering TCU, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois and Colorado. Recorded 60 catches, 791 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.

34. DB William Jones

5-10, 165, Mansfield Summit

Committed to TCU. Recorded 6 interceptions and 9 pass deflections in 2017.

Mansfield Summit’s William Jones (20) reacts to making a touchdown catch against Waxahachie in the second half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

35. LB Gabriel Murphy

6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Offers from Air Force, Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 93 tackles, 25 for loss, 9.5 sacks in 2017.

36. OL Preston Wilson

6-4, 275, Argyle

Holds 30 offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Washington State and more. He's projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.

6-0, 185, Southlake Carroll

Offers from Oregon, Clemson, Minnesota, San Diego State, Air Force and more. Recorded 1,900 yards rushing and 23 TDs in 2017.

T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for a touchdown as Marcus played Carroll in high school football at Dragon Stadium in October. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

38. DB Miles Williams

6-0, 165, Mansfield

Holds 19 offers from Cal, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, SMU and more. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.

Miles Williams breaks up a pass last season. He’s the only Tigers returner to have won a district honor last season. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

39. WR Rashee Rice

6-2, 175, Richland

Offers Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State, Houton, Minnesota, Illinois, Tulsa and more. Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.

Richland wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and the Rebels will enter the 2018 season as the smallest school in all of Class 6A. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie

Considering Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Arizona State and San Diego State. Recorded 990 total yards, 6 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles in 2017.

Arlington Bowie defensive back Ty DeArman (10) intercepts a pass against Duncanville in the 2016 playoffs. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

6-3, 220, Aledo

Committed to TCU. Recorded 71 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 pass deflections in 2017.

42. RB Darrin Smith

5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star

Committed to Connecticut. Also considered Nebraska, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and more. Ranked the No. 10 all-purpose back in the nation. Rushed for 550 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.

6-5, 230, Argyle Liberty Christian

Committed to Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 60 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

44. DB Stacy Brown

6-2, 185, Duncanville

Holds 19 offers from Missouri, Purdue, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, UT-San Antonio and more.

6-6, 220, Dallas Wilson

Offers from Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU and Purdue. Recorded 43 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with Oklahoma State, per 247Sports.

46. RB Andrew Henry

5-9, 180, Allen

Offers from UTEP, Texas State, New Mexico State and Howard. Ranked the No. 46 running back in the nation.

47. WR Jabari Khepera

5-10, 180, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UT-San Antonio, Illinois State and Jackson State.

48. RB Justin Dinka

5-11, 185, Flower Mound

Offers from Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and more. Recorded 1,150 yards, 15 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Baylor, per 247Sports.

Flower Mound Marcus RB Justin Dinka (2) tries to elude Trintiy DB Sampson Tasini (15) during the 1st quarter, Thursday night, November 3, 2016 played at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

49. DB Deondre Dansby

5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff

Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy, Colorado and Jackson State. Recorded 117 tackles, 10 for loss, 15 pass deflections and 5 interceptions in 2017.

50. WR Langston Anderson

6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage

Holds 21 offers from Texas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Mississippi and more. Recorded 850 yards, 9 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.

HONORABLE MENTION: Will Bowers (Southlake Carroll), Michael Black (Haltom), Caleb Leake (North Crowley), Anthony Watkins (FW South Hills), Chance Cover (Nolan Catholic), DJ Kirven (Kennedale), Blake Irving (Keller Timber Creek), DeMareus Hosey (Justin Northwest), RoShawn Prear (Grapevine), Jaylen Hearst (Keller Fossil Ridge), David Clayton (Grapevine), Virdel Edwards (Plano Prestonwood), Chans Jones (Dallas Bishop Dunne), Marcus Alexander (Sunnyvale), Montrell Smith (Arlington Martin), Michael Parrish (Southlake Carroll), Brian DeClercq (Arlington), Jaden Smith (Kennedale), Kyron White (Arlington), Jayce Godley (Arlington Martin), Ben Cawyer (Nolan Catholic), Shawn Holton (Nolan Catholic), Jack Taylor (FW All Saints), DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington Lamar).