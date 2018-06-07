DFW’s top 50 high school football recruits for the Class of 2019

Another recruiting cycle, another year of unbelievable talent around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Here are the top 50 recruits in DFW for the 2019 recruiting cycle.
1. WR Theo Wease
6-3, 195, Allen
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan and more. Held 40 offers. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the country, top player in Texas and top WR in the country. Ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the nation, No. 3 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports. Recorded 53 catches, 852 yards, 14 TDs in 2017.
2. DB Brian Williams
6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Committed to Texas A&M. Ranked as the No. 2 safety in the nation by 247. Also considered Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He was named ALL-USA Texas football defensive player of the year.
3. WR Trejan Bridges
6-1, 185, Hebron
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.
4. DB Lewis Cine
6-2, 180, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
Ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247. Holds 36 scholarship offers including Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State and more. He's projected to commit with Penn State, per 247.
5. LB/DL NaNa Osafo-Mensah
6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic
Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and more. Ranked the No. 7 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
6. DB Jalen Catalon
5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy
Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, Missouri, Ohio State, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 13 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs the past two seasons.
7. ATH Marquez Beason
5-11, 175, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Holds 47 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 4 athlete in the nation, No. 9 overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
8. TE Austin Stogner
6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Recorded 10 TDs in 2017.
9. LB Marcel Brooks
6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus
Committed to LSU. Also considered TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and more. Ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 16 overall prospect in the state.
10. ATH Jeffery Carter
6-0, 180, Aledo
Considering Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma. Ranked the No. 11 cornerback in the nation.
11. WR Kameron Brown
6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage
Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, UCLA, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Ranked the No. 27 receiver in the nation. Recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.
12. DB Demani Richardson
6-1, 190, Waxahachie
Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 8 safety in the nation and No. 18 overall prospect in the state. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
13. OL E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
6-3, 305, Allen
Committed to Oklahoma. Held 40 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation.
14. WR Dylan Wright
6-3, 195, West Mesquite
Considering TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.
15. QB Grant Tisdale
6-1, 205, Allen
Committed to Ole Miss. Ranked the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Also considered Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 42 TDs in 2017.
16. OL Branson Bragg
6-4, 295, Crandall
Holds 20 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 3 center in the nation. He's projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.
17. RB Titus Swen
5-10, 205, Haslet Eaton
Holds offers from SMU, Kansas and Arizona State. Ranked the No. 16 running back in the nation. Recorded 459 carries, 3,086 yards, 39 TDs the past two seasons.
18. DL Hunter Spears
6-4, 280, Sachse
Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 18 defensive tackle in the nation.
19. DL Steven Parker
6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff
Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered TCU, Baylor and UT-San Antonio. Ranked the No. 25 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
20. DB Jonathan McGill
5-9, 170, Coppell
Considering SMU, UT-San Antonio, Stanford, Syracuse, Nevada, Bowling Green and more. Ranked as the No. 41 safety in the nation. Recorded 80 tackles, 7 for loss, 10 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Stanford, per 247Sports.
21. DB Anfernee Orji
6-1, 200, Rockwall
Considering Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Vanderbilt, per 247Sports.
22. ATH Velton Gardner
5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline
Considering Texas Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 30 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with Colorado.
23. TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
6-3, 225, FW Southwest
Considering Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, North Texas and more. He’s projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.
24. DL Jayden Jernigan
6-1, 270, Allen
Committed to Oklahoma State. Also considered Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and more. Ranked as the No. 36 defensive tackle in the nation.
25. DL Colt Ellison
6-4, 235, Aledo
Offers from TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons. Ranked the No. 39 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He's projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.
26. RB Qualan Jones
5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
Committed to Baylor. Ranked the No. 29 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,200 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.
27. DL Enoch Jackson
6-0, 290, Mansfield Legacy
Considering Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss and Iowa. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.
28. DL Taurean Carter
6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy
Considering TCU, Oklahoma State, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, Colorado and Utah State. Ranked the No. 41 strong-side defensive end in the nation. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.
29. TE Baylor Cupp
6-6, 235, Brock
Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa and more. Ranked the No. 9 tight end overall in the nation.
30. QB Jacob Clark
6-5, 210, Rockwall
Committed to Minnesota. Also considered TCU, Washington State, Rice and Memphis. Ranked the No. 24 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 3,000 yards, 36 TDs in 2017.
31. DB Donavann Collins
5-11, 170, Cedar Hill
Committed to TCU. Also considered SMU, Illinois, Memphis, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.
32. DL Shemar Pearl
6-4, 220, Plano West
Offers from Alabama, Baylor, SMU, Georgia, Colorado and more. Ranked the No. 42 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
33. WR La’Vontae Shenault
6-0, 180, DeSoto
Considering TCU, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois and Colorado. Recorded 60 catches, 791 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.
34. DB William Jones
5-10, 165, Mansfield Summit
Committed to TCU. Recorded 6 interceptions and 9 pass deflections in 2017.
35. LB Gabriel Murphy
6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch
Offers from Air Force, Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 93 tackles, 25 for loss, 9.5 sacks in 2017.
36. OL Preston Wilson
6-4, 275, Argyle
Holds 30 offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Washington State and more. He's projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.
37. RB T.J. McDaniel
6-0, 185, Southlake Carroll
Offers from Oregon, Clemson, Minnesota, San Diego State, Air Force and more. Recorded 1,900 yards rushing and 23 TDs in 2017.
38. DB Miles Williams
6-0, 165, Mansfield
Holds 19 offers from Cal, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, SMU and more. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.
39. WR Rashee Rice
6-2, 175, Richland
Offers Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State, Houton, Minnesota, Illinois, Tulsa and more. Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.
40. WR/DB Ty DeArman
5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie
Considering Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Arizona State and San Diego State. Recorded 990 total yards, 6 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles in 2017.
41. DB/LB Wyatt Harris
6-3, 220, Aledo
Committed to TCU. Recorded 71 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 pass deflections in 2017.
42. RB Darrin Smith
5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star
Committed to Connecticut. Also considered Nebraska, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and more. Ranked the No. 10 all-purpose back in the nation. Rushed for 550 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.
43. DL Isreal Isuman-Hundley
6-5, 230, Argyle Liberty Christian
Committed to Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 60 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
44. DB Stacy Brown
6-2, 185, Duncanville
Holds 19 offers from Missouri, Purdue, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, UT-San Antonio and more.
45. DL Z'Core Brooks
6-6, 220, Dallas Wilson
Offers from Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU and Purdue. Recorded 43 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with Oklahoma State, per 247Sports.
46. RB Andrew Henry
5-9, 180, Allen
Offers from UTEP, Texas State, New Mexico State and Howard. Ranked the No. 46 running back in the nation.
47. WR Jabari Khepera
5-10, 180, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UT-San Antonio, Illinois State and Jackson State.
48. RB Justin Dinka
5-11, 185, Flower Mound
Offers from Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and more. Recorded 1,150 yards, 15 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Baylor, per 247Sports.
49. DB Deondre Dansby
5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff
Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy, Colorado and Jackson State. Recorded 117 tackles, 10 for loss, 15 pass deflections and 5 interceptions in 2017.
50. WR Langston Anderson
6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage
Holds 21 offers from Texas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Mississippi and more. Recorded 850 yards, 9 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.
HONORABLE MENTION: Will Bowers (Southlake Carroll), Michael Black (Haltom), Caleb Leake (North Crowley), Anthony Watkins (FW South Hills), Chance Cover (Nolan Catholic), DJ Kirven (Kennedale), Blake Irving (Keller Timber Creek), DeMareus Hosey (Justin Northwest), RoShawn Prear (Grapevine), Jaylen Hearst (Keller Fossil Ridge), David Clayton (Grapevine), Virdel Edwards (Plano Prestonwood), Chans Jones (Dallas Bishop Dunne), Marcus Alexander (Sunnyvale), Montrell Smith (Arlington Martin), Michael Parrish (Southlake Carroll), Brian DeClercq (Arlington), Jaden Smith (Kennedale), Kyron White (Arlington), Jayce Godley (Arlington Martin), Ben Cawyer (Nolan Catholic), Shawn Holton (Nolan Catholic), Jack Taylor (FW All Saints), DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington Lamar).
