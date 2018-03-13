DFW Elite: Introducing four-star WR Theo Wease

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.
Last week we began with the top-rated 2019 recruit from the area in five-star Brian Williams from Dallas Bishop Dunne.
Today we'll focus on four-star wide receiver Theo Wease, one of the top playmakers in the country from Allen High School.
Name: Theo Wease
School: Allen
Position: Wide receiver
Class: 2019
Height, Weight: 6-3, 194
Committed: No
Stars: 4 (247Sports); 5 (Rivals)
247Sports ranking: No. 30 recruit nationally, No. 5 WR in the country, No. 4 player in Texas
Rivals ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 WR in country, No. 1 player in Texas
Number of offers: 40
Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, Washington, Washington State
Where he'll end up: Oklahoma (65%), Texas A&M (35%), according to 247Sports
What they're saying: "A 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Allen (Texas) is likely going to be the highest-rated 2019 prospect on any of the fields. Wease checks in as the No. 30 prospect nationally per the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 5 WR nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Texas. Wease has spring official visits scheduled with Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and USC." - Greg Powers, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports
Twitter: @_TheoWeaseJr
