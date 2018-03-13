Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers.
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

High School Football

DFW Elite: Introducing four-star WR Theo Wease

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

March 13, 2018 12:43 PM

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

Last week we began with the top-rated 2019 recruit from the area in five-star Brian Williams from Dallas Bishop Dunne.

Today we'll focus on four-star wide receiver Theo Wease, one of the top playmakers in the country from Allen High School.

If there is a recruit you'd like us to feature let us know by emailing us or sending a tweet to @DFW_College.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Name: Theo Wease


School: Allen


Position: Wide receiver


Class: 2019


Height, Weight: 6-3, 194


Committed: No

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram



Stars: 4 (247Sports); 5 (Rivals)


247Sports ranking: No. 30 recruit nationally, No. 5 WR in the country, No. 4 player in Texas


Rivals ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 WR in country, No. 1 player in Texas


Number of offers: 40


Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, Washington, Washington State


Where he'll end up: Oklahoma (65%), Texas A&M (35%), according to 247Sports


What they're saying: "A 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Allen (Texas) is likely going to be the highest-rated 2019 prospect on any of the fields. Wease checks in as the No. 30 prospect nationally per the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 5 WR nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Texas. Wease has spring official visits scheduled with Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and USC." - Greg Powers, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports


Twitter: @_TheoWeaseJr




  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.'

View More Video