DFW Elite: Introducing four-star WR Theo Wease

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

Last week we began with the top-rated 2019 recruit from the area in five-star Brian Williams from Dallas Bishop Dunne.

Today we'll focus on four-star wide receiver Theo Wease, one of the top playmakers in the country from Allen High School.

If there is a recruit you'd like us to feature let us know by emailing us or sending a tweet to @DFW_College.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Name: Theo Wease







School: Allen







Position: Wide receiver







Class: 2019







Height, Weight: 6-3, 194







Committed: No







Stars: 4 (247Sports); 5 (Rivals)







247Sports ranking: No. 30 recruit nationally, No. 5 WR in the country, No. 4 player in Texas







Rivals ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 WR in country, No. 1 player in Texas







Number of offers: 40







Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, Washington, Washington State







Where he'll end up: Oklahoma (65%), Texas A&M (35%), according to 247Sports







What they're saying: "A 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Allen (Texas) is likely going to be the highest-rated 2019 prospect on any of the fields. Wease checks in as the No. 30 prospect nationally per the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 5 WR nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Texas. Wease has spring official visits scheduled with Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and USC." - Greg Powers, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports







Twitter: @_TheoWeaseJr







And then this happened!



Texas vs Mississippi



7 v 7- Sunday #DFW #AveryStrongElite32 pic.twitter.com/XhTtmr0JeX — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_vA) March 11, 2018





