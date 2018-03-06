DFW Elite: Introducing 5-star safety Brian Williams

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across the DFW area.

It only makes sense that we start this series off with the top player in the area, and one of the top recruits in the country, in Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne.

If there is a recruit you'd like us to feature let us know by emailing us or sending a tweet to @DFW_College.

Name: Brian Williams

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

School: Dallas Bishop Dunne

Position: Safety

Class: 2019

Committed: Texas A&M (1/28/2018)

Stars: 5

247Sports ranking: 13th overall, No. 1 safety, No. 2 player in Texas

Rivals ranking: 27th overall, No. 1 safety, No. 6 player in Texas

Number of offers: 34

What they're saying: Williams has a college pedigree as he is the younger brother of Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III. He will be a rare four-year starter in high school. He has a well-rounded skill set. He is a guy who can come downhill and blow up the run game, but he is also a tremendous cover guy. He can turn and run with receivers like a corner, but has the size of a safety. He is only going to get better with time and he should end up rated as one of the top safety prospects nationally. - Greg Powers, 247Sports

Twitter: @BWi11_