DFW Elite: Introducing four-star WR Trejan Bridges

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

Today we'll focus in on a four-star wide receiver who is one of the very best at his position in the country. Why else would Nick Saban have visited with him in early February?

Name: Trejan Bridges

School: Hebron High School

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1/184

Committed: Oklahoma (Sept. 5, 2017)

Stars: 4

247Sports ranking: No. 55 overall, No. 10 WR overall, No. 11 recruit in Texas

Rivals ranking: No. 81 overall, No. 15 WR overall, No. 12 recruit in Texas

Number of offers: 24

Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin

Where he'll end up: Oklahoma holds 100 percent of his Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports

Insight: Has 62 catches for 843 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017.

What they're saying: "Bridges is a natural play maker at the wide receiver position. He shows a strong ability to make plays on the football and at times he can make the tough catches in traffic look very easy. He is one of those players who makes the types of plays that has you holding your breath and that is quite a compliment and it is easy to see why he has a long list of top P5-level suitors. He has strong hands and if the football is in his area he will find a way to pull it in." - Greg Powers, national recruiting expert with 247Sports

Twitter: @trejanbridges

