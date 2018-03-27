DFW Elite: Introducing four-star athlete Marquez Beason

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

So far we've highlighted the top-rated prospect from the area in five-star safety Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne, five-star WR Theo Wease from Allen, and four-star safety Lewis Cine from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill.

Today we'll look at a four-star athlete with as many offers as anyone in the Metroplex. He's also a teammate of Williams at Bishop Dunne.

If there is a recruit you'd like us to feature let us know by emailing us or sending a tweet to @DFW_College.

Name: Marquez Beason

School: Dallas Bishop Dunne

Position: WR, CB







Height, Weight: 5-11, 173







Committed: Illinois (March 10, 2018)







Stars: 4







247Sports ranking: No. 54 overall, No. 6 athlete overall, No. 10 player in Texas







Rivals ranking: No. 78 overall, No. 6 athlete overall, No. 11 player in Texas







Number of offers: 44







Schools that have offered: Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Indiana, Iowa, Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin







Where he'll end up: 71 percent of the Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports have him ending up at LSU.







What they're saying: "Beason is an electric player. He is dangerous in the open field, showing an extra gear and a great burst. Beason is shifty and will find running lanes and when he gets moving north and south he will hit the nitro button and make a huge play. He has a knack for finding the end zone and is a home run hitter who can score from anywhere on the field. Beason is one of the most explosive prospects in the TXHSFB 2019 class and plays for a program that is known to send many prospects to the next level. As he has developed Beason has also shown the ability to play defensive back and is considered as a prospect who could play on either side of the football." - Greg Powers, 247Sports





