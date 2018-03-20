DFW Elite: Introducing four-star safety Lewis Cine

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

So far we've highlighted the top-rated prospect from the area in five-star safety Brian Williams from Dallas Bishop Dunne, and five-star WR Theo Wease from Allen.

Today we'll focus on a four-star safety who recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas, and is rated as one of the top 40 players in the country.

He won't be playing at a traditional big power school either.

If there is a recruit you'd like us to feature let us know by emailing us or sending a tweet to @DFW_College.

Name: Lewis Cine

School: Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill)

Position: Safety

Height, Weight: 6-2, 180

Committed: No

Stars: 4

247Sports ranking: No. 36 nationally, No. 3 safety, No. 6 in Texas

Rivals ranking: No. 68 nationally, No. 4 safety, No. 8 in Texas

Number of offers: 31

School that have offered: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin

Where he'll end up: All 10 Crystal Ball predictions have him landing with Penn State. But that could change now that he's in Texas.

Insight: Played at Everett (Mass.) High School before transferring for his senior season. He's originally from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

What they're saying: "Cine is another outstanding DB that has told me he will get to Ohio State, it is just a matter of when. The Buckeyes and Penn State are the two favorites, but it will be interesting to see how his move to Texas impacts his future recruiting and which schools he is most interested in." - Bill Kurelic, recruiting expert for Bucknuts.com

Twitter:@Lewiscine