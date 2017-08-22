TCU football felt like home for Cedar Hill DB Donvann Collins

Coach Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs were the first to recruit Cedar Hill defensive back Donvann Collins, who was voted the sophomore defensive MVP for District 7-6A last season.

It also felt like home which was enough for the junior to commit on Aug. 4.

“The coaches were real honest throughout the whole process and they were the first school to start recruiting me too,” Collins said. “It feels like home down there so it felt like it was time. I can’t see myself at any other school.”

“Coach Patterson is a cool dude and a great coach.”

Collins is one of six defenders back for the Longhorns, who return 10 starters overall. Cedar Hill enters the season ranked No. 8 by the Associated Press in Class 6A.

New coach Carlos Lynn and the Longhorns begin the season at No. 1 Allen on Sept. 1. They also play Mansfield (Sept. 8), 6A Division II state champ DeSoto (Sept. 29), Duncanville (Oct. 6) and South Grand Prairie (Nov. 3).

“The excitement is high and expectation is state champs,” Collins said. “Anything less is a failure.”