Nolan Catholic linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah becoming a household name

NaNa Osafo-Mensah has an uncommon name, but is becoming better known as his recruiting process continues to grow.
The Nolan Catholic junior linebacker picked up his first offer from Texas A&M on March 9 and is up to 16 offers in five months.
“NaNa has handled recruiting as well as you can,” coach David Beaudin said. “He hasn’t tried to be flashy about it or make it all about recruiting. We talk to him all the time about not falling in love with recruiting – just enjoy the process, but continue to love the game and he’s continued to do that.”
Osafo-Mensah has 13 from a Power Five school including Baylor, Oklahoma, Georgia, UCLA and USC. He also has an offer from Notre Dame. He was invited to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-American game.
“The recruiting process has been pretty good so far,” he said. “I’ve been able to see a few schools this summer. I got a chance to go out to Stanford. It’s been great seeing the academics and everything out there – that’s a big part for me.”
The 6-foor-4 and 215-pound 4-star recruit also visited Georgia and Notre Dame, and plans to make a return trip to Texas A&M before the high school football seasons starts Aug. 31 against Richland. He visited College Station in March.
“At first I thought it would be overwhelming, but I have a lot of people that have helped me through the process especially my coaches,” Osafo-Mensah said. “Not letting it get to my head and allow me to stay humble.”
“My parents have helped me a whole lot too, emphasizing that it’s not all about football, but what you’re going to do after football. I’ve been thinking a lot about the academics and which school can provide me with the best opportunity if football were to end.”
Osafo-Mensah said their defense will be solid this year. He had 111 tackles, 14 for loss and three sacks last season. Nolan Catholic also has junior linebacker Chance Cover, who transferred from Trophy Club Nelson.
“Our defense is going to be something serious,” Osafo-Mensah said. “We’re going to wake up the nation.”
Cover, who led Nelson with 112 tackles and 13 for loss, was District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2016. He’s getting interest from Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Houston, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Arkansas.
“It’s special because they’re really good players, but they’re two guys that understand that they’re part of something bigger than themselves,” Beaudin said. “Extremely humble guys and both of them understand they add value to the team. I’m proud of them for handling recruiting and always putting the team first – both with their words and their actions.”
