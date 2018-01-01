More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • RAW: Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs makes incredible diving TD catch

    Stefan Cobbs lays out for a diving two handed touchdown catch against Flower Mound.

Stefan Cobbs lays out for a diving two handed touchdown catch against Flower Mound. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Stefan Cobbs lays out for a diving two handed touchdown catch against Flower Mound. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth highlights 2017 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 01, 2018 12:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Texas high school football season wrapped up on Dec. 23 with the final three of 12 state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. College Station, Allen and Cypress Fairbanks won state titles.

Four days later, USA Today published its 2017 ALL-USA Texas Football team and 17 of the 45 players selected came from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Denton Ryan senior quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Spencer Sanders was voted Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders finished his final season by throwing for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a 14-1 season and the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

Sanders, who also was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and a Landry Award finalist, rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joining Sanders on first team is Keller Fossil Ridge senior receiver and Boise State commit Stefan Cobbs.

The District 3-6A MVP and first-team 6A all-state pick recorded 67 catches, 1,332 yards and 24 touchdowns. Cobbs had 100 or more receiving yards in six games and twice surpassing 200 yards. He caught a touchdown pass in 10 of 11 games and had four in two games.

More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

    Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs adds two TDs against Haltom.

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs adds two TDs against Haltom.

ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Offensive linemen from Aledo, senior Truett Knox, and Southlake Carroll, senior Matt Leehan, made the second team.

Dallas Bishop Dunne junior safety Brian Williams was voted Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams recorded 40 tackles and intercepted five passes, leading Bishop Dunne to the TAPPS state quarterfinals.

Joining Williams on first team is Richland senior linebacker and Texas A&M commit DaShaun White.

White recorded 149 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles as the Rebels had their deepest playoff run in program history with a trip to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals.

Fellow Richland senior linebacker Matt Quenichet made the second team along with Fossil Ridge senior defensive end and New Mexico State commit Arnold Saidov and Mansfield Legacy junior safety Jalen Catalon.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Allen coach Terry Gambill was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a 35-33 win over Austin Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I state title game, their fifth UIL state football championship.

More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • Allen defense delivers

    The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

Allen defense delivers

The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Offense First Team

QB Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan

RB Daimarqua Foster, Wichita Falls Hirschi

RB Keaontay Ingram, Carthage

WR Stefan Cobbs, Keller Fossil Ridge

WR Caden Leggett, Georgetown

TE TJ Rogers, New Diana

OL Garrett Aylor, Austin Westlake

OL Brannon Brown, Helotes O’Connor

OL Ian Burnette, Wimberley (Signed with TCU)

OL Joshua Jynes, DeSoto

OL Mike Ruth, Coppell

More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs

    Add another highlight reel for the Fossil Ridge standout vs Abilene. Video Keller ISD Athletics.

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs

Add another highlight reel for the Fossil Ridge standout vs Abilene. Video Keller ISD Athletics.

Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Second Team

QB Grant Gunnell, Houston St. Pius X

RB Brock Sturges, Allen

RB Craig Williams, Crosby

WR Kobe Clark, Sweetwater

WR Cameron Thomas, Austin Westwood

TE Henry Teeter, San Angelo Central

OL Brycen Castillo, Victoria West

OL Mason Grosser, Allen

OL Truett Knox, Aledo

OL Matt Leehan, Southlake Carroll

OL Silas Robinson, Yoakum

Defense First Team

DL Braden Cassity, Austin Westlake

DL Jeremiah Gray, Dallas Skyline

DL Oso Ifesinachukwu, Austin Vandegrift

DL Gary Wiley, Longview Pine Tree

LB Connor Lee, Flower Mound

LB Bumper Pool, Lucas Lovejoy

LB DaShaun White, Richland

DB Anthony Cook, Houston Lamar

DB BJ Foster, Angleton

DB DeMarvion Overshown, Arp

DB Brian Williams, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Second Team

DL Derrion Clark, Dallas South Oak Cliff

DL Matt Quenichet, Richland

DL Tydrick Ranson, Lubbock Monterey

DL Arnold Saidov, Keller Fossil Ridge

LB Ty Patterson, Linden-Kildare

LB Isaiah Paul, San Antonio Brennan

LB Kobe Renfro, Gladewater Sabine

DB Bryan Broussard, Dickinson

DB Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy

DB Jordan Moore, Yoakum

DB Caden Sterns, Cibolo Steele

Special Teams

K/P Seth Small, Katy

More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

    Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer 1:40

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

Pause
Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

  • Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

    Season 2 of the award-winning Titletown, TX video series is coming January 2018. Meet the Texas Wesleyan University football team.

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

View More Video