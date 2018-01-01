Dallas-Fort Worth highlights 2017 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

The Texas high school football season wrapped up on Dec. 23 with the final three of 12 state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. College Station, Allen and Cypress Fairbanks won state titles.

Four days later, USA Today published its 2017 ALL-USA Texas Football team and 17 of the 45 players selected came from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Denton Ryan senior quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Spencer Sanders was voted Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders finished his final season by throwing for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a 14-1 season and the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

Sanders, who also was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and a Landry Award finalist, rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Joining Sanders on first team is Keller Fossil Ridge senior receiver and Boise State commit Stefan Cobbs.

The District 3-6A MVP and first-team 6A all-state pick recorded 67 catches, 1,332 yards and 24 touchdowns. Cobbs had 100 or more receiving yards in six games and twice surpassing 200 yards. He caught a touchdown pass in 10 of 11 games and had four in two games.

More Videos 1:40 Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer Pause 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:52 Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 1:11 Allen defense delivers

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

Offensive linemen from Aledo, senior Truett Knox, and Southlake Carroll, senior Matt Leehan, made the second team.

Dallas Bishop Dunne junior safety Brian Williams was voted Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams recorded 40 tackles and intercepted five passes, leading Bishop Dunne to the TAPPS state quarterfinals.

Joining Williams on first team is Richland senior linebacker and Texas A&M commit DaShaun White.

White recorded 149 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles as the Rebels had their deepest playoff run in program history with a trip to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals.

Fellow Richland senior linebacker Matt Quenichet made the second team along with Fossil Ridge senior defensive end and New Mexico State commit Arnold Saidov and Mansfield Legacy junior safety Jalen Catalon.

Allen coach Terry Gambill was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a 35-33 win over Austin Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I state title game, their fifth UIL state football championship.

Allen defense delivers

Offense First Team

QB Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan

RB Daimarqua Foster, Wichita Falls Hirschi

RB Keaontay Ingram, Carthage

WR Stefan Cobbs, Keller Fossil Ridge

WR Caden Leggett, Georgetown

TE TJ Rogers, New Diana

OL Garrett Aylor, Austin Westlake

OL Brannon Brown, Helotes O’Connor

OL Ian Burnette, Wimberley (Signed with TCU)

OL Joshua Jynes, DeSoto

OL Mike Ruth, Coppell

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs

Second Team

QB Grant Gunnell, Houston St. Pius X

RB Brock Sturges, Allen

RB Craig Williams, Crosby

WR Kobe Clark, Sweetwater

WR Cameron Thomas, Austin Westwood

TE Henry Teeter, San Angelo Central

OL Brycen Castillo, Victoria West

OL Mason Grosser, Allen

OL Truett Knox, Aledo

OL Matt Leehan, Southlake Carroll

OL Silas Robinson, Yoakum

Defense First Team

DL Braden Cassity, Austin Westlake

DL Jeremiah Gray, Dallas Skyline

DL Oso Ifesinachukwu, Austin Vandegrift

DL Gary Wiley, Longview Pine Tree

LB Connor Lee, Flower Mound

LB Bumper Pool, Lucas Lovejoy

LB DaShaun White, Richland

DB Anthony Cook, Houston Lamar

DB BJ Foster, Angleton

DB DeMarvion Overshown, Arp

DB Brian Williams, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Second Team

DL Derrion Clark, Dallas South Oak Cliff

DL Matt Quenichet, Richland

DL Tydrick Ranson, Lubbock Monterey

DL Arnold Saidov, Keller Fossil Ridge

LB Ty Patterson, Linden-Kildare

LB Isaiah Paul, San Antonio Brennan

LB Kobe Renfro, Gladewater Sabine

DB Bryan Broussard, Dickinson

DB Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy

DB Jordan Moore, Yoakum

DB Caden Sterns, Cibolo Steele

Special Teams

K/P Seth Small, Katy