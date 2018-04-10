DFW Elite: Introducing Austin Stogner, one of the nation's top tight ends, headed to Big 12 power

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we'll highlight recruits from across DFW.

Today we'll focus in on a four-star tight end who is already committed to one of the top programs in the country.

Name: Austin Stogner

School: Plano Prestonwood Christian

Position: Tight end

Height/Weight: 6-6, 230

Committed: Oklahoma

Stars: 4

247Sports ranking: No. 102 overall, No. 2 TE overall, No. 14 in Texas

Rivals ranking: No. 109 overall, No. 2 TE overall, No. 16 in Texas

Number of offers: 28

Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UTSA

Where he'll end up: 83 percent of the Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports have him ending up at OU. The other 17 percent have him headed to Texas A&M.

Insight: His father, Brad Stogner, played WR at Baylor.

What they're saying: Stogner is a tight end with the size and frame potential to project as a true in-line tight end as he grows and develops, but he is a play maker at the position who uses his skills as a wide receiver to press the action and create mismatches. He has good hands and concentration and knows how to use his body to shield defenders from the football and secure catches. Stogner is a weapon in the middle of the field and a guy who the QB will look for often in the red zone. - Greg Powers, 247Sports

Twitter:@austin_stogner

Other DFW Elite:

