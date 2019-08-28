Picking out the Top 10 Week 1 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Friday Night Flights: Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the new stadium in Prosper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the new stadium in Prosper.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 1 as the 2019 Texas high school football season gets going, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 1 games in DFW:

1. Denton Guyer at Aledo

7:30 p.m. Friday

Coach Buc is back. Tim Buchanan, the man that started the dynasty at Aledo is back as the Bearcats’ head coach. He was Aledo’s athletic director for the previous five seasons.

While Aledo brings back a strong group, led by running back Jase McClellan (Oklahoma commit), Guyer brings back more experience with 17 starters, including nine on offense.

Leading the Wildcats are 2021 quarterback Eli Stowers (Texas A&M) and RB Kaedric Cobbs. Defensive tackle Grant Mahon (Oklahoma State) returns after missing all of 2018.

2. Highland Park vs. Rockwall

7:30 p.m. Friday (Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium)

Highland Park comes into 2019 as the three-time 5A Division I state champs. The Scots have won 31 straight games and 37 of 38. The only loss; a 53-49 decision in Rockwall to start 2017.

Talent isn’t lacking here as the Scots return QB Chandler Morris (Arkansas) and defensive star Prince Dorbah (Texas). Rockwall has the best receiver in DFW with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State).

3. Duncanville at Lancaster

7:30 p.m. Friday

Not a bad test for the 6A Division I state-runner up Panthers; they get a hungry Lancaster team not only ready to prove that its a 5A state title contender in 2019, but to bounce back from a 27-0 loss in last year’s matchup.

A load of talent on both sides. Be sure to keep an eye out for Duncanville QB Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas) and safety Chris Thompson Jr. (Auburn) as well as Lancaster corner Lorando Johnson (LSU).

4. Cedar Hill at Allen

7 p.m. Friday

The first game of the 20th Tom Landry Classic features two state powerhouses in the Longhorns and Eagles, both predicted to win their respected districts in 2019.

A total of 33 players between the two teams have been offered a scholarship to play college football.

The two schools have met three previous times in this event with Allen going 3-0 (2010, 2011, 2017).

</div> </p><h3>5. Denison at Sherman </h3><p><b>7:30 p.m. Friday </b></p><p>You can’t beat a good ol’ high school football tradition and Denison and Sherman may have the best. The two teams meet up for the 121st time, a rivalry that started in 1901. </p><p>Sherman leads the series 68-44-8, but Denison has won the past six meetings. </p><h3>6. Tulsa Union vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge</h3><p><b>7 p.m. Friday (Newsom Stadium) </b></p><p>The second annual Border Brawl kicks off Thursday with Jenks (OK) and Mansfield Legacy, but Friday night at Newsom may be the best matchup among the five games in Week 1. </p><p>Lake Ridge traveled north to Tulsa last season and nearly pulled off the upset, but Union came away 36-30. Union was ranked No. 3 in Oklahoma at the time and should be among the elite once again in 2019. </p><h3>7. Justin Northwest vs. Little Elm</h3><p><b>7 p.m. Friday (Little Elm Athletic Complex) </b></p><p>Nothing better than a <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/prep-football/article217654505.html" target="_blank" rel="Follow">double-overtime affair to kick off the season</a>, so how do you top that? </p><p>Northwest won 41-34 before going 10-3 while Little Elm finished 4-6. Players to watch include Texans linebacker Cooper McDonald (Washington) and Little Elm corner Ryan Watts (Oklahoma). </p><h3>8. Bixby (OK) vs. Mansfield Timberview</h3><p><b>7 p.m. Friday (RL Anderson Stadium)</b></p><p>A nail-biter in last year’s opener saw Bixby defeat Timberview 36-33 in the Border Brawl, but the Wolves would go on a deep playoff run; the third round for the first time since 2011. </p><p>Timberview returns athletic <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/prep-football/article232314357.html" target="_blank" rel="Follow">CB Jalen Kimber (Georgia)</a> and has <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/prep-football/article233615282.html" target="_blank" rel="Follow">three 1,000-yard rushers</a> in the backfield.</p><p>Bixby finished 12-1 and won its fourth state championship in five years. </p><h3>9. Corsicana vs. Burleson Centennial</h3><p><b>7:30 p.m. Friday (Burleson ISD Stadium) </b></p><p>These two squads met up twice last season with Centennial taking both games, which were decided by eight points or less. The Spartans won the season opener 28-26 and then <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/prep-football/article221884720.html" target="_blank" rel="Follow">knocked out Corsicana 28-20</a> in the area round.</p><p>After working in Irving ISD last year, longtime Southlake Carroll coach <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/article224260770.html" target="_blank" rel="Follow">Hal Wasson is back</a> on the sideline for Corsicana, which is where he got his start in coaching. </p><h3>10. Colleyville Heritage vs. Lucas Lovejoy</h3><p><b>7 p.m. Saturday (Allen Eagle Stadium) </b></p><p>The second game of the Tom Landry Classic will feature Heritage, which is making its first appearance in the event. Players to watch include WR Chad Turner, OT Gavin Byers (Baylor) and DB Brayden Gerlich. </p><p>Lovejoy is at the Tom Landry Classic for the fourth straight season and coming off its first win in the event, a 42-26 decision over Frisco Heritage in 2018. Seven defensive starters return from a team that reached the area round. </p><p><b>5 Others</b></p><p>Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m. Thursday (Wilemon Field) </p><p>Mesquite Poteet vs. Denton Ryan, 7 p.m. Friday (CH Collins Athletic Complex) </p><p>TC-Cedar Hill at Dallas Bishop Lynch, 7 p.m. Friday</p><p>Grapevine at Azle, 7 p.m. Friday </p><p>Crowley at Everman, 7:30 p.m. Friday </p>