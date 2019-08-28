High School Football
Picking out the Top 10 Week 1 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth
Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record?
There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 1 as the 2019 Texas high school football season gets going, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.
But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 1 games in DFW:
1. Denton Guyer at Aledo
7:30 p.m. Friday
Coach Buc is back. Tim Buchanan, the man that started the dynasty at Aledo is back as the Bearcats’ head coach. He was Aledo’s athletic director for the previous five seasons.
While Aledo brings back a strong group, led by running back Jase McClellan (Oklahoma commit), Guyer brings back more experience with 17 starters, including nine on offense.
Leading the Wildcats are 2021 quarterback Eli Stowers (Texas A&M) and RB Kaedric Cobbs. Defensive tackle Grant Mahon (Oklahoma State) returns after missing all of 2018.
2. Highland Park vs. Rockwall
7:30 p.m. Friday (Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium)
Highland Park comes into 2019 as the three-time 5A Division I state champs. The Scots have won 31 straight games and 37 of 38. The only loss; a 53-49 decision in Rockwall to start 2017.
Talent isn’t lacking here as the Scots return QB Chandler Morris (Arkansas) and defensive star Prince Dorbah (Texas). Rockwall has the best receiver in DFW with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State).
3. Duncanville at Lancaster
7:30 p.m. Friday
Not a bad test for the 6A Division I state-runner up Panthers; they get a hungry Lancaster team not only ready to prove that its a 5A state title contender in 2019, but to bounce back from a 27-0 loss in last year’s matchup.
A load of talent on both sides. Be sure to keep an eye out for Duncanville QB Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas) and safety Chris Thompson Jr. (Auburn) as well as Lancaster corner Lorando Johnson (LSU).
4. Cedar Hill at Allen
7 p.m. Friday
The first game of the 20th Tom Landry Classic features two state powerhouses in the Longhorns and Eagles, both predicted to win their respected districts in 2019.
A total of 33 players between the two teams have been offered a scholarship to play college football.
The two schools have met three previous times in this event with Allen going 3-0 (2010, 2011, 2017).
