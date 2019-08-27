Plano, El Paso Eastwood Week 2 football game, which was reinstated, will be aired live

Man helped 6 others to safety during Walmart shooting Joe Soto helped 6 people hide in safety when a gunman open fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joe Soto helped 6 people hide in safety when a gunman open fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people.

WFAA announced on Tuesday that it will broadcast the Plano vs. El Paso Eastwood Week 2 football game live on Thursday, Sept. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

It’s the first time that WFAA will air a local high school football game in its entirety during primetime on the station.

Additionally, KVIA, the ABC affiliate in El Paso, is also planning to carry WFAA’s coverage of the football game live on the station’s main channel. The game will also be live streamed on WFAA’s Facebook page. Dale Hansen will provide color commentary while Mike Leslie will handle the play-by-play. Joe Trahan and Cynthia Izaguirre will be sideline reporters.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 6 at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy, but administrators from Plano ISD canceled the game on Aug. 16.

“Safety concerns” and “too soon after the tragedy” were cited as the decision came two weeks after the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart that killed 22 people. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, is from Allen and graduated from Plano Senior in 2017.

The game was reinstated 24 hours later after a heavy dose of backlash on social media. Students even started a petition, but both issues never came across Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser.

Bonser would say during a press conference that it was all about safety. Plano ISD’s only option was a closed stadium when Frisco ISD called Plano administrators to set up the game at The Star.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights and Frisco Lebanon Trail was scheduled to play at The Star that night, but both teams agreed to move their game to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

