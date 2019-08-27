Tom Landry Classic enters 20th anniversary. ‘With his name on it, it’s an honor.’

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Tom Landry exemplified dignity, honor and had a passion for the game of football.

Simply put, the former Dallas Cowboys coach was a winner.

For the past 19 years, the Tom Landry Classic has been one of the premier high school football events in the country. The annual doubleheader showcases four of the top high school programs in Dallas-Fort Worth.

It has become the longest tenured Classic in the country and averages nearly 30,000 fans every year.

The 20th anniversary features Cedar Hill vs. Allen on Friday and Colleyville Heritage vs. Lucas Lovejoy on Saturday. Both games will start at 7 p.m. It will be held at Allen’s Eagle Stadium for the fifth straight season.

On Sunday, Executive Director Kris Cumnock, who has organized all 20 Tom Landry classics, and a player from each school were featured on WFAA’s High School Sports Special with news anchor Joe Trahan.

“I grew up watching Tom Landry, he’s a hero of mine,” Cumnock told Trahan. “So to do it for 20 years now, with his name on it, it’s an honor. We’re happy to be here.”

Over 300 scholarships have been given out as well.

“It wasn’t our goal to go 20 years. Our goal was two years and to raise $10,000 in scholarships,” Cumnock said. “Here we are in the 20th year and we’ve raised $1.1 million in scholarships.”

Players that represented the four teams on WFAA were Cedar Hill defensive tackle Leon Young, Allen running back Celdon Manning, Colleyville Heritage offensive tackle Gavin Byers and Lovejoy linebacker Austin King.

“It’s going to be intense and great competition,” said Manning, who rushed for 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018.

Allen is coming off a 14-1 campaign with a trip to the state semifinals for the seventh straight season. The Eagles are making their 14th appearance in the event and hold a 13-1 record.

Cedar Hill was co-champs in District 7-6A and went 9-2. The Longhorns are making their fourth appearance, but have lost all three previous games against Allen (2010, 2011, 2017).

“I’m ready to do my job and for us to make every play so we can come through with the win,” Young said.

This will be Lovejoy’s fourth straight appearance. The Leopards are 1-2 with a 42-26 win over Frisco Heritage last season.

“I’m excited,” said King, a three-year starter. “Get to play in a big stadium in front of a big crowd, it’s going to be fun.”

Colleyville Heritage, which is making its first appearance, has one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state. Following Lovejoy, the Panthers will face Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity

“I want to see how we get out there on Saturday and respond to a good team,” said Byers, who is committed to Baylor. “Our program is known for playing good teams and that’s what I love about coach Joe Willis and our staff. They want to push us and see how we’re going to play before district.”

Cumnock told Trahan that 33 players on Friday night have been offered a college scholarship to play football while there are another eight players from Saturday’s game.

Buy your tickets at any of the four schools this week or walk up to the stadium. Windows open 90 minutes before kickoff.