A Brockermeyer tradition: All-American dad played at Texas. Will top 2021 twins follow?

The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

Kristy and Blake Brockermeyer didn’t plan on having boys, but when their oldest son, Jack, was born, there wasn’t a doubt that he’d follow in his father’s footsteps and play football.

Blake, after all, is one of Fort Worth’s all-time greats.

A high school All-American at Fort Worth Arlington Heights, he went on to have a standout college career at the University of Texas where he was named an All-American in 1994.

Then the star offensive tackle was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 29th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Brockeremeyer played in the NFL for nine seasons.

While Jack and second son, Luke, both played football at Fort Worth All Saints — Luke is a linebacker at Texas — it’s the Brockermeyers’ youngest boys, twins Tommy and James, that are grabbing the most attention.

Tommy, a 5-star offensive tackle, is the top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and third-best player overall in the country, according to 247Sports. He’s also ESPN’s top-ranked 2021 prospect. There isn’t a college coach in the country who isn’t aware of his abilities.

James, a 4-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 3 center in the nation in 2021, according to 247Sports. He has the size and smarts to play one of the most demanding positions in the game.

So, yeah, the Brockermeyers can play some football.

“It’s awesome to have a dad like that who played in the NFL,” Tommy said. “We get to learn from him and since we’re the same position, I use the same techniques he used. He’ll give us tons of advice. There is no better teacher and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around.”

“It’s cool because some reporters now will tell us that they covered our dad when he was playing and now they’re covering us so it comes full circle,” James said. “We watched dad’s high school film once and he was just dominating kids. It was funny.”

Texas Tradition

The Brockermeyer’s bleeds burnt orange.

Blake was inducted into Texas’ hall of honor in 2015. Luke is in his second season at UT. Kristy also went to Texas and Blake’s father, Kay, was an offensive tackle at Texas in 1959.

But the question on every Longhorns’ mind is, what kind of advantage, if any does this give the Horns in their pursuit of the twins?

“It was pretty cool to get offered by UT,” James said. “To get a chance to play alongside two of your brothers and play where your dad was an All-American, it’s really unique, but we’re treating Texas like all the other schools. It’s not like they have a huge advantage. It’s pretty even.”

“Family comes up a lot whenever we talk to Texas,” Tommy added. “They’ll ask how our brothers are doing and we’ll ask how Luke is and they’ll always talk stories about dad.”

Tommy and James have been going to Texas football games since they were little. Nowadays they go to at least three games a year. They plan on going to the Texas vs. Oklahoma game on Oct. 12 in Dallas.

“The thought about going to Texas like the family has definitely come across our minds,” Tommy said. “I know that’s what everyone is thinking, but we’ll make our own decision and pick the school that fits us the best.”

Their parents are being open and supportive with whatever they choose.

“They’ll know when it’s the right fit when the time comes. Everyone is different. What’s right for someone may not be right for someone else,” Kristy said. “If it is Texas, great, and obviously it would be convenient, but whatever they choose, we support them 100 percent no matter what.”

Recruiting Cycle

The world of college football and those that follow recruiting are as high on Tommy as anyone in the country. And understandably so.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound wrecking ball holds 21 offers, which include Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Stanford, Virginia and SMU.

“Oklahoma was the most surprising because it was my second offer,” Tommy said. “My first was SMU, but OU came out of nowhere. I wasn’t even talking to the coaches and all of sudden my high school coach texted me and said they had offered me. Once they offered, I started to get the majority of my offers during that time.”

He agreed that OU was the most eye-opening considering the family’s background.

“Iowa was my first Power Five offer, but OU was kind of a big deal considering they’re a really good team and our Texas ties,” James said. “It was kind of weird to get it before Texas, but we visited the school and it was cool place.

“It kind of triggered recruiting for me. More schools started to offer. It was like a domino effect.”

James has offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Virginia and SMU.

“Recruiting has changed a lot since dad played, but he continues to tell us that it’s all about the people and building those relationships,” James said. “Dad has told us a hundred times, pick the school that’s perfect for us. If it’s Texas, so be it, but he’s fine if we picked any other school.”

“James is an intelligent kid and he understands the offensive line. He’ll get people in the right position with the right blocks, and he picks things up relatively well in a short amount of time,” Blake added. “One of the best work ethics I’ve seen from any kid in my life. He’s always very dedicated and has a great demeanor. Very physical and a high football IQ.”

Growing up around football

The twins began playing flag football when they were 6.

Three years later, Tommy and James got into tackle football.

James’ first year was at wide receiver, but quickly moved to the offensive line when he started growing. Tommy was always the biggest of the bunch.

“It just came natural to me. I loved hitting people,” James said.

“They’ve grown up their whole lives around football,” Blake added. “It’s a great opportunity for them. The good thing is football teaches you a lot of life skills as well. It’s worked out well for them.”

After Blake retired from the NFL, he became a coach. He was at All Saints up until 2018. He’s now entering his second season as an assistant at SMU.

“It’s awesome to be compared to my dad, who was such a respected football player,” Tommy said.

While Blake had a tremendous football career, the twins have thought about living up to the expectation.

“It’s been on my mind before. I try not to think about it that much. If I’m able to be mature and really set my goals, I don’t have to worry about it. I’ll just make it happen,” said Tommy, who went on to talk about national rankings.

“It’s insane to see all these people that I’ve never met, put me on there. I feel blessed that they think highly of me. I just want to prove myself. It’s cool to see, but at the end of the day, you can’t worry about them. You just have to go out and play, and try to get a scholarship, that’s all that matters.”

Added Blake, “I’m happy for them. It’s something they wanted to do. They have the opportunity to go to school, play football and get a free education. They’ve been offered by some amazing programs across the country. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you’re a 1-star, 2-star or 4-star, you have to go out there and earn your position and earn your spot.”

Just like dad did.