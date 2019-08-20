High School Football
Top high school wide receiver in Texas denied his senior season at Tomball by UIL
Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout
The UIL State Executive Committee denied 5-star wide receiver Demond Demas his eligibility at Tomball High School, which is 35 miles north of Houston, by a unanimous 6-0 vote on Tuesday, according to The Old Coach’s Nick Harris.
Demas, who is committed to Texas A&M, was a Class 4A first-team all-state selection last season while at Houston North Forest. He recorded 1,574 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.
Demas transferred to Tomball in January, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Ranked as the No. 2 WR in the country and top WR in the state among the 2020 class, Demas participated in The Opening Finals in July from The Star in Frisco.
Demas also ranks No. 13 overall in the nation. He is the second-best player in Texas, only behind running back Zach Evans from Galena Park North Shore.
According to Dave Campbell’s Insider Matt Stepp, Demas has the option to go back to North Forest and play or transfer to a private school.
Comments