Top high school wide receiver in Texas denied his senior season at Tomball by UIL

The UIL State Executive Committee denied 5-star wide receiver Demond Demas his eligibility at Tomball High School, which is 35 miles north of Houston, by a unanimous 6-0 vote on Tuesday, according to The Old Coach’s Nick Harris.

BREAKING: 5 WR Demond Demas has been DENIED to play at Tomball High School for the 2019 season by the UIL State Executive Committee by a unanimous 6-0 vote. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) August 20, 2019

Demas, who is committed to Texas A&M, was a Class 4A first-team all-state selection last season while at Houston North Forest. He recorded 1,574 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

Demas transferred to Tomball in January, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Ranked as the No. 2 WR in the country and top WR in the state among the 2020 class, Demas participated in The Opening Finals in July from The Star in Frisco.

Demas also ranks No. 13 overall in the nation. He is the second-best player in Texas, only behind running back Zach Evans from Galena Park North Shore.

According to Dave Campbell’s Insider Matt Stepp, Demas has the option to go back to North Forest and play or transfer to a private school.

Every student in TX is eligible at one UIL school, Demas has the option to go back to North Forest and play or he can obviously transfer to a private school and play...its highly unlikely he doesnt play football in 2019 #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 20, 2019