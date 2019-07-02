Watch as 5-star Texas A&M commit catches TD, celebrates Terrell Owens style at The Star

Tomball WR Demond Demas 247Sports

You won’t find a more out-going personality than from Tomball wide receiver Demond Demas.

The 5-star Texas A&M commit is one of the top prospects in nation and he’s been showing why during the 2019 The Opening Finals at The Star, which includes amazing catches, routes and even his signature back-flips.

Demas and his 7-on-7 team, Savage, took the field on Tuesday during the 7-on-7 tournament. The A&M commit made a great touchdown catch from Notre Dame QB commit Drew Pyne (Connecticut) and proceeded to celebrate in the most fitting way.

After tossing his cap at the other’s team sideline, Demas ran onto the star in the middle of the field and did his best Terrell Owens impression with his hands up in the air. During a game between San Francisco and Dallas in 2000, Owens, who was playing for the 49ers, caught a TD and went to the 50-yard line in the old Texas Stadium in Irving and stood on the star.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Demas is ranked as the No. 2 WR in the country and No. 2 and No. 15 overall prospect in Texas and the nation, respectively. He received 57 offers. Demas recorded 1,574 yards and 23 TDs last season.