A Recruit’s Reality: Going in-depth with Jahari Rogers, Jalen Kimber, other recruits

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?

The grind. The pressure. The exposure.

Well, here’s your chance to get a feel for what they go through.

Over the course of the next month leading into the season, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth.

We’ll be giving weekly updates on the lives of the recruits who are each at different points in their recruitment process. This will include committed players, uncommitted prospects, and an under-the-radar recruit hoping to increase his stock in the eyes of college programs.

What do they do? Where do they go? How are they preparing for the upcoming season? What visits or camps are they making? We’ll bring you this information as it happens.

The Recruits

COMMITTED

Ken Seals, quarterback, Weatherford: Committed to Vanderbilt. The 3-star prospect is ranked as the No. 24 pro-style QB in the nation, per 247Sports. Other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Princeton, Nevada and UTEP.

Jalen Kimber, cornerback, Mansfield Timberview: Committed to Georgia. The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the nation and the No. 12 overall player in the state. 32 offers, which also included Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, A&M, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida and LSU.

UNCOMMITTED

Jahari Rogers, cornerback, Arlington: Holds 32 offers, which include Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Georgia Tech. The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation and the No. 27 overall player in the state.

Bryson Bonds, Safety, Crowley: The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers, which include Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force, Harvard, Princeton, Penn and Yale. 103 tackles, 5 interceptions, 15 pass deflections and scored 4 TDs last season.

Cooper McDonald, Linebacker, Justin Northwest: The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers, which include Baylor, Washington, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas, Air Force, Colorado, Yale, Virginia, Rice, Tulane and Tulsa.

Chance Luper, Receiver, Fort Worth Christian: The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers, which include Kansas, Indiana, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, SMU, Louisville. 39 catches, 827 yards and 9 TDs last season.

UNDER-THE-RADAR

Richard Silva, Linebacker, Nolan Catholic: Offered by Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. All-state selection the past two seasons. 138 tackles, 13 sacks in 2017.