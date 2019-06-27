Top 10 Fort Worth area QBs: Vandy and Iowa commits, and a sophomore with major offers

Ken Seals has his varsity debut with Weatherford The top rated 2020 pro-style QB in the state took the field on Friday in his varsity debut with Weatherford, which beat Granbury 23-20 to open the 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top rated 2020 pro-style QB in the state took the field on Friday in his varsity debut with Weatherford, which beat Granbury 23-20 to open the 2018 season.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area quarterbacks for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. Ken Seals

6-3, 195, Weatherford, Senior

Hit the scene as a seventh and eighth grader during a national QB camp in Ohio. Started as a freshman at Azle and helped Weatherford clinch a playoff berth last season for the first time since 2007. The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns. Also offered by Kansas, Boston College, Cincinnati and more.

2. Deuce Hogan

6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith, Senior

The 4-star Hogan has been committed with Iowa since summer 2018. He also had offers from Georgia, Baylor and more. Passed for 6,000 yards and 70 TDs in three-year career.

3. Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington, Senior

The 4-star athlete is being offered primarily as a cornerback, where he is ranked 10th in the nation. He is projected to commit to Texas, according to 247Sports. Rogers, who took a recent visit to Texas, started at QB in 2018 and led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 TDs. Holds 32 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and more.

4. Jack Dawson

6-0, 185, Arlington Lamar, Senior

Through 2 years with the Vikings, Dawson has passed for over 5,000 yards and 60 TDs in 24 career games. He’s passed for over 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons and had 37 TDs in 2018.

5. Austin Ahmad

6-1, 190, Justin Northwest, Senior

In his first season as the starting QB, Ahmad threw for over 2,900 yards and 41 TDs. He completed 61 percent of his passes and averaged 226 yards passing per game. Ahmad threw multiple TDs in all 13 games including 3 or more nine times.

6. Brayden Thomas

6-1, 190, Boswell, Senior

Has passed for over 6,000 yards and 74 TDs in three years including 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 2017. Offered by Ole Miss.

7. Stone Earle

6-0, 190, Birdville, Senior

Over 2,700 yards and 31 TDs last season as the Hawks went to the state quarterfinals. Passed for 3 or more TDs in 6 games.

8. Quinn Ewers

6-3, 180, Southlake Carroll, Sophomore

Without throwing a single pass at the varsity level, the potential is there for the 2022 gunslinger as he already holds 8 offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, North Texas, Michigan State, Michigan and Arkansas.

9. Jake Bishop

5-9, 195, Aledo, Senior

In 2 years as the full-time starter, Bishop has thrown for 4,500 yards and 54 TDs, and rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. Led the Bearcats to a UIL record 8th state title in 2018, where he threw for 26 TDs and just two interceptions on 70.4 completion percentage.

10. Kevin Miller

6-1, 190, Crowley, Senior

Nearly 1,900 yards passing and 17 TDs on 58.2 completion percentage last season.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 RBs in the Fort Worth area only.