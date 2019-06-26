Your favorite college football team wants these 2020 Fort Worth uncommitted recruits

Arlington Colts high school football, Jahari Rogers Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018.

These are the top uncommitted 2020 football recruits from the Fort Worth area.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. ATH Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 4-star athlete is being offered primarily as a cornerback, where he is ranked 10th in the nation. He is projected to commit to Texas, according to 247Sports but Florida is closing fast. As a QB, Rogers led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 TDs. Holds 32 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and more.

2. OL Andrej Karic

6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll

The 3-star prospect has 21 offers from Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado and more.

3. DB Bryson Bonds

6-1, 190, Crowley

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more. Made 103 tackles, 5 interceptions, 15 pass deflections and scored 4 TDs last season. Named 5A all-state.

4. RB Stacy Sneed

5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview

The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Holds 16 offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more.

5. WR Chance Luper

6-2, 180, Fort Worth Christian

The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers from Kansas, Indiana, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, SMU, Louisville and more. Made 39 catches for 827 yards and 9 TDs last season.

6. LB Cooper McDonald

6-3, 220, Justin Northwest

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Baylor, Washington, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas and more.

7. LB Graham Faloona

6-2, 200, Southlake Carroll

Holds 9 offers from Air Force, Navy, Tulsa, Utah and more. Made 119 tackles last season.

8. OL Ugonna Nnanna

6-4, 265, Arlington Seguin

Holds 9 offers from Washington State, Vanderbilt, Houston, SMU, Air Force and more.

9. WR Keylan Johnson

5-11, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Holds 4 offers. Recorded over 400 yards receiving and 12 TDs last season.

10. RB D’Aunte Prevost

5-10, 175, Arlington Bowie

The 2-star prospect rushed 107 times for 892 yards and 10 TDs last season.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 QBs in the Fort Worth area only.