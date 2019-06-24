Top 50 high school football recruits in the Class of 2020 from Dallas-Fort Worth

High School Football
The high school football regular season is only two months away, so it’s time to start thinking about the top players in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Here’s a look at the top DFW area players for the Class of 2020
1. RB Jase McClellan
5-10, 200, Aledo
The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the nation and No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.
2. ATH Drew Sanders
6-5, 210, Denton Ryan
The 5-star prospect flipped his commitment from OU to Alabama in April. He is ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the nation and No. 4 prospect in the state. He holds 20 offers. Sanders, who plays both ways, recorded 119 tackles, 8 sacks and 3 interceptions last season, and rushed for 13 TDs.
3. DB RJ Mickens
6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll
The 4-star Clemson commit is the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 31 offers and also considered Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 INTs in three years.
4. QB Ja’Quinden Jackson
6-2, 200, Duncanville
The 4-star Texas commit is ranked as the No. 5 ATH in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the state. He holds 26 offers and also considered TCU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more. Jackson led the Panthers to the 6A Division I state title game in December. Recorded 3,100 yards and 38 TDs.
5. OL Nate Anderson
6-5, 260, Frisco Reedy
The 4-star OU commit holds 21 offers. He also considered TCU, Oklahoma State, USC, Florida State, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more. Anderson is ranked as the No. 8 tackle in the nation and No. 11 overall prospect in the state.
6. DB Jalen Kimber
6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview
The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state and No. 12 overall prospect in the state. He holds 32 offers and also considered TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more.
7. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
6-1, 190, Rockwall
The 4-star Ohio State commit also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Arkansas and more. Smith-Njigba recorded over 1,800 yards and 20 TDs last season.
8. DE Prince Dorbah
6-4, 210, Highland Park
The 4-star prospect is a three-time state champion and was voted defensive MVP of the 5A Division I state title game last season. Holds 13 offers. His final two is LSU and Texas, and he’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation.
9. APB EJ Smith
6-0, 190, Dallas Jesuit
The son of Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, EJ is ranked as the No. 4 all-purpose back in the nation and No. 19 overall player in the state. Holds 22 offers, and he’s predicted to commit with Stanford at 50 percent, per 247Sports.
10. DB Chris Thompson Jr.
6-2, 195, Duncanville
The 4-star prospect holds 36 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 7 safety in the country. His last three visits were at Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.
11. OL Jake Majors
6-4, 280, Prosper
The 4-star Texas commit also considered Oklahoma, Arkansas, Stanford, Washington and more. He is ranked as the No. 4 center in the nation and No. 22 overall in the state, per 247Sports.
12. RB Seth McGowan
5-11, 200, Mesquite Poteet
The 4-star Oklahoma commit also considered Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia and more. Recorded 1,600 yard and 25 TDs last season. Ranked as the No. 13 RB in the nation.
13. ATH Jahari Rogers
6-0, 170, Arlington
The 4-star athlete plays quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. As QB, led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 TDs. Holds 32 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and more. Ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation. Projected to commit with Longhorns, per 247Sports.
14. DB Lorando Johnson
6-0, 180, Lancaster
The 4-star LSU commit is ranked as the No. 19 corner in the country. Holds 24 offers and also considered Alabama, Arkansas, TCU, A&M, Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and more.
15. RB Kevontre Bradford
5-11, 190, Lancaster
The 4-star prospect holds 24 offers and is ranked as the No. 19 RB in the nation. Offers from Wisconsin, Baylor, USC, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Missouri and more. Rushed for 1,200 yards and 14 TDs.
16. DB Ryan Watts
6-3, 185, Little Elm
The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 22 corner in the nation. Holds 35 offers and also considered Alabama, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Texas, A&M, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Stanford and more.
17. ATH Michael Henderson
6-2, 235, Carrollton Ranchview
The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 15 athlete in the nation. Holds 24 offers and also considered Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Missouri, Florida, Georgia and more.
18. WR Marvin Mims
6-1, 165, Frisco Lone Star
The 4-star prospect holds 30 offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconisn, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Stanford and more. Over 1,100 yards receiving each of the past two seasons with 26 TDs.
19. DL Branard Wright
6-3, 300, Dallas Carter
The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country. He holds 29 offers from TCU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Alabama, A&M, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and more.
20. DB Christian Gonzalez
6-1, 195, The Colony
The 4-star prospect holds 32 offers Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Ohio State, Texas Tech and more. He is ranked as the No. 25 safety in the nation.
21. DB Darius Snow
6-1, 215, Hebron
The 4-star Michigan State commit is ranked as the No. 27 safety in the nation and holds 28 offers. Also considered Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, OU, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas and more. Has recorded 244 tackles the past two seasons.
22. QB Chandler Morris
5-10, 175, Highland Park
The 4-star prospect joins father, Chad, at Arkansas. Threw for over 4,000 yards and 46 TDs last season as the Scots won their third straight title. Morris was voted state championship Offensive MVP.
23. LB Brennon Scott
6-2, 220, Dallas Bishop Dunne
The 4-star prospect made 88 tackles last season. Holds 33 offers and is projected to commit to Texas.
24. ATH Brendon Lewis
6-3, 210, Melissa
The 4-star Colorado commit has accounted for 8,000 yards and nearly 100 TDs in three years.
25. QB Ken Seals
6-3, 195, Weatherford
The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs last season. Also considered Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more. Ranked as the No. 23 pro-style QB in the nation. Also a four-time International Bowl member.
26. OL Courtland Ford
6-6, 305, Cedar Hill
The 4-star tackle recently decommitted form LSU. Holds 19 offers and is ranked as the No. 28 OT in the nation.
27. QB Deuce Hogan
6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith
The 4-star Iowa commit has thrown for 6,000 yards and 70 TDs in three years.
28. ATH DJ Graham
6-0, 175, Keller Central
The 4-star OU commit also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. Graham is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country. Plays WR and DB for the Chargers.
29. APB Ty Jordan
5-8, 185, West Mesquite
The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 9 APB in the nation and is projected to commit with Texas. Holds 25 offers.
30. WR Trevon West
6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar
The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.
31. WR Zeriah Beason
6-0, 195, Duncanville
The 3-star prospect is committed to Oregon State. Holds 23 offers.
32. OL Andrej Karic
6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll
The 3-star prosepct has 21 offers from Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado and more.
33. LB Jaqwondis Burns
6-2, 205, Dallas Skyline
The 3-star Ole Miss commit holds 20 offers. Recorded 114 tackles the past two seasons.
34. TE Blake Smith
6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll
The 3-star Texas A&M commit holds 33 offers.
35. ATH Myles Price
5-8, 160, The Colony
The 3-star athlete accounted for 1,600 yards and 24 TDs. Had recently committed to Oklahoma State, but was dropped after visiting Texas Tech. Holds 20 offers.
36. ATH Jaden Hullaby
6-2, 205, Dallas Bishop Dunne
The 3-star Texas commit holds 26 offers and rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs last season.
37. RB Stacy Sneed
5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview
The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Holds 16 offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more.
38. WR Lawrence Arnold
6-4, 180, DeSoto
The 3-star prospect holds 19 offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, Oregon and more. Recorded 41 catches and 8 TDs last season.
39. WR Latrell Caples
5-11, 175, Lancaster
The 3-star prospect holds 17 offers from Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Washington State and more.
40. WR Jay Wilkerson
6-1, 160, Midlothian Heritage
The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers is projected to commit to Oklahoma State. 61 catches, 1,200 yards, 19 TDs last season.
41. TE Elijah Yelverton
6-5, 225, Dallas Bishop Dunne
The 3-star Iowa commit is ranked as the No. 15 TE in the nation. Had 300 yards receiving and 4 TDs last season.
42. WR Money Parks
5-11, 175, Aledo
The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season.
43. WR Keith Miller
6-4, 210, The Colony
The 3-star Colorado commit holds 22 offers and recorded 800 yards and 8 TDs last season.
44. DB Collin Gamble
5-10, 175, Argyle Liberty Christian
The 3-star prospect holds 25 offers from Texas Tech, Cal, Michigan, Northwestern, North Texas and more.
45. TE Tristan Golightly
6-5, 205, Mesquite Poteet
The 3-star prospect is ranked as the No. 31 TE in the nation. Holds 17 offers from Houston, Iowa State, Georgia Tech and more.
46. ATH Quin Bright
The 3-star Texas Tech commit holds 21 offers. Recorded 68 rush, 30 catches and 9 total TDs last season.
47. ATH Marques Buford
5-10, 190, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
The 3-star prospect holds 11 offers from Memphis, Iowa State, Rutgers and more. 52 tackles, 3 INTs, 570 yards receiving and 8 TDs last season.
48. DB Jonathan Davis
6-1, 170, South Oak Cliff
The 3-star Texas Tech commit also considered Georgia Tech, Kansas, Houston, Colorado, Arizona and more.
49. DB Bryson Bonds
6-1, 190, Crowley
The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more.
50. DB Jabbar Muhammad
5-9, 165, DeSoto
The 3-star Oklahoma State commit made 5 INTs and 18 pass deflections last season.
