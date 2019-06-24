Top 50 high school football recruits in the Class of 2020 from Dallas-Fort Worth

Aledo football: Jase McClellan 42-yard TD run in state championship Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018.

The high school football regular season is only two months away, so it’s time to start thinking about the top players in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Here’s a look at the top DFW area players for the Class of 2020

1. RB Jase McClellan

5-10, 200, Aledo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the nation and No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.

2. ATH Drew Sanders

6-5, 210, Denton Ryan

The 5-star prospect flipped his commitment from OU to Alabama in April. He is ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the nation and No. 4 prospect in the state. He holds 20 offers. Sanders, who plays both ways, recorded 119 tackles, 8 sacks and 3 interceptions last season, and rushed for 13 TDs.

SHARE COPY LINK Denton Ryan's Drew Sanders barrels his way into the endzone to cut the Raiders deficit to 14-7 against Highland Park in a Class 5A state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018. Sanders is committed to Oklahoma.

3. DB RJ Mickens

6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll

The 4-star Clemson commit is the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 31 offers and also considered Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 INTs in three years.

Southllake Carroll wide receiver R.J.Mickens (10) comes up with a reception against Duncanville defensive back Ennis Rakestraw (22) during the first half, Saturday afternoon, December 8, 2018 in the 6A Division I quarterfinal playoff game played at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4. QB Ja’Quinden Jackson

6-2, 200, Duncanville

The 4-star Texas commit is ranked as the No. 5 ATH in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the state. He holds 26 offers and also considered TCU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more. Jackson led the Panthers to the 6A Division I state title game in December. Recorded 3,100 yards and 38 TDs.

SHARE COPY LINK Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

5. OL Nate Anderson

6-5, 260, Frisco Reedy

The 4-star OU commit holds 21 offers. He also considered TCU, Oklahoma State, USC, Florida State, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more. Anderson is ranked as the No. 8 tackle in the nation and No. 11 overall prospect in the state.

6. DB Jalen Kimber

6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview

The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state and No. 12 overall prospect in the state. He holds 32 offers and also considered TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more.

Mansfield Timberview 2020 corner Jalen Kimber 247Sports

7. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6-1, 190, Rockwall

The 4-star Ohio State commit also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Arkansas and more. Smith-Njigba recorded over 1,800 yards and 20 TDs last season.

Rockwall’s Jaxon Smith 247Sports

8. DE Prince Dorbah

6-4, 210, Highland Park

The 4-star prospect is a three-time state champion and was voted defensive MVP of the 5A Division I state title game last season. Holds 13 offers. His final two is LSU and Texas, and he’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation.

Mike Roach 247Sports

9. APB EJ Smith

6-0, 190, Dallas Jesuit

The son of Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, EJ is ranked as the No. 4 all-purpose back in the nation and No. 19 overall player in the state. Holds 22 offers, and he’s predicted to commit with Stanford at 50 percent, per 247Sports.

10. DB Chris Thompson Jr.

6-2, 195, Duncanville

The 4-star prospect holds 36 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 7 safety in the country. His last three visits were at Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.

11. OL Jake Majors

6-4, 280, Prosper

The 4-star Texas commit also considered Oklahoma, Arkansas, Stanford, Washington and more. He is ranked as the No. 4 center in the nation and No. 22 overall in the state, per 247Sports.

12. RB Seth McGowan

5-11, 200, Mesquite Poteet

The 4-star Oklahoma commit also considered Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia and more. Recorded 1,600 yard and 25 TDs last season. Ranked as the No. 13 RB in the nation.

13. ATH Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington

The 4-star athlete plays quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. As QB, led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 TDs. Holds 32 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and more. Ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation. Projected to commit with Longhorns, per 247Sports.

SHARE COPY LINK Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018.

14. DB Lorando Johnson

6-0, 180, Lancaster

The 4-star LSU commit is ranked as the No. 19 corner in the country. Holds 24 offers and also considered Alabama, Arkansas, TCU, A&M, Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and more.

15. RB Kevontre Bradford

5-11, 190, Lancaster

The 4-star prospect holds 24 offers and is ranked as the No. 19 RB in the nation. Offers from Wisconsin, Baylor, USC, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Missouri and more. Rushed for 1,200 yards and 14 TDs.

16. DB Ryan Watts

6-3, 185, Little Elm

The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 22 corner in the nation. Holds 35 offers and also considered Alabama, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Texas, A&M, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Stanford and more.

17. ATH Michael Henderson

6-2, 235, Carrollton Ranchview

The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 15 athlete in the nation. Holds 24 offers and also considered Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Missouri, Florida, Georgia and more.

18. WR Marvin Mims

6-1, 165, Frisco Lone Star

The 4-star prospect holds 30 offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconisn, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Stanford and more. Over 1,100 yards receiving each of the past two seasons with 26 TDs.

19. DL Branard Wright

6-3, 300, Dallas Carter

The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country. He holds 29 offers from TCU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Alabama, A&M, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and more.

20. DB Christian Gonzalez

6-1, 195, The Colony

The 4-star prospect holds 32 offers Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Ohio State, Texas Tech and more. He is ranked as the No. 25 safety in the nation.

21. DB Darius Snow

6-1, 215, Hebron

The 4-star Michigan State commit is ranked as the No. 27 safety in the nation and holds 28 offers. Also considered Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, OU, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas and more. Has recorded 244 tackles the past two seasons.

22. QB Chandler Morris

5-10, 175, Highland Park

The 4-star prospect joins father, Chad, at Arkansas. Threw for over 4,000 yards and 46 TDs last season as the Scots won their third straight title. Morris was voted state championship Offensive MVP.

Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris scores the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left as the Scots beat Tyler 42-35 in the 5A Division I state quarterfinals, Saturday, December 8, 2018. Matthew Smith Courtesy

23. LB Brennon Scott

6-2, 220, Dallas Bishop Dunne

The 4-star prospect made 88 tackles last season. Holds 33 offers and is projected to commit to Texas.

24. ATH Brendon Lewis

6-3, 210, Melissa

The 4-star Colorado commit has accounted for 8,000 yards and nearly 100 TDs in three years.

25. QB Ken Seals

6-3, 195, Weatherford

The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs last season. Also considered Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more. Ranked as the No. 23 pro-style QB in the nation. Also a four-time International Bowl member.

Weatherford quarterback Ken Seals (8) is pressured by L.D. Bell defensive lineman Mark Hernandez (70) during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Euless, Texas, Friday, Nov. 09, 2018. The Weatherford Roos led the Raiders 14-9 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

26. OL Courtland Ford

6-6, 305, Cedar Hill

The 4-star tackle recently decommitted form LSU. Holds 19 offers and is ranked as the No. 28 OT in the nation.

27. QB Deuce Hogan

6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith

The 4-star Iowa commit has thrown for 6,000 yards and 70 TDs in three years.

28. ATH DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central

The 4-star OU commit also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. Graham is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country. Plays WR and DB for the Chargers.

Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham gains short yardage as Lamar played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex Thursday September 14, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

29. APB Ty Jordan

5-8, 185, West Mesquite

The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 9 APB in the nation and is projected to commit with Texas. Holds 25 offers.

30. WR Trevon West

6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar

The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.

Arlington Lamar Vikings wide receiver Trevon West (19) breaks free for a touchdown reception past Haltom Buffalos safety Keyon Shannon (4) in the first half of a high school playoff football game at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie, Texas on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

31. WR Zeriah Beason

6-0, 195, Duncanville

The 3-star prospect is committed to Oregon State. Holds 23 offers.

32. OL Andrej Karic

6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll

The 3-star prosepct has 21 offers from Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado and more.

33. LB Jaqwondis Burns

6-2, 205, Dallas Skyline

The 3-star Ole Miss commit holds 20 offers. Recorded 114 tackles the past two seasons.

34. TE Blake Smith

6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll

The 3-star Texas A&M commit holds 33 offers.

Southlake Carroll wide receiver Blake Smith (11) goes up for a 17 yard touchdown reception against Keller Fossil Ridge during the first half, Friday night, October 19, 2018 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

35. ATH Myles Price

5-8, 160, The Colony

The 3-star athlete accounted for 1,600 yards and 24 TDs. Had recently committed to Oklahoma State, but was dropped after visiting Texas Tech. Holds 20 offers.

36. ATH Jaden Hullaby

6-2, 205, Dallas Bishop Dunne

The 3-star Texas commit holds 26 offers and rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs last season.

37. RB Stacy Sneed

5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview

The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Holds 16 offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more.

Mansfield Timberview running back Stacy Sneed RB (1) scores a touchdown as Highland Park Scots’ Zak Folts can’t catch up during the first quarter as Highland Park plays Timberview at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, TX, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

38. WR Lawrence Arnold

6-4, 180, DeSoto

The 3-star prospect holds 19 offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, Oregon and more. Recorded 41 catches and 8 TDs last season.

39. WR Latrell Caples

5-11, 175, Lancaster

The 3-star prospect holds 17 offers from Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Washington State and more.

40. WR Jay Wilkerson

6-1, 160, Midlothian Heritage

The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers is projected to commit to Oklahoma State. 61 catches, 1,200 yards, 19 TDs last season.

41. TE Elijah Yelverton

6-5, 225, Dallas Bishop Dunne

The 3-star Iowa commit is ranked as the No. 15 TE in the nation. Had 300 yards receiving and 4 TDs last season.

42. WR Money Parks

5-11, 175, Aledo

The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season.

Aledo’s Money Parks, left, races away from Legacy’s Jalen Catalon for a first down in the first quarter. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

43. WR Keith Miller

6-4, 210, The Colony

The 3-star Colorado commit holds 22 offers and recorded 800 yards and 8 TDs last season.

44. DB Collin Gamble

5-10, 175, Argyle Liberty Christian

The 3-star prospect holds 25 offers from Texas Tech, Cal, Michigan, Northwestern, North Texas and more.

45. TE Tristan Golightly

6-5, 205, Mesquite Poteet

The 3-star prospect is ranked as the No. 31 TE in the nation. Holds 17 offers from Houston, Iowa State, Georgia Tech and more.

46. ATH Quin Bright

The 3-star Texas Tech commit holds 21 offers. Recorded 68 rush, 30 catches and 9 total TDs last season.

47. ATH Marques Buford

5-10, 190, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

The 3-star prospect holds 11 offers from Memphis, Iowa State, Rutgers and more. 52 tackles, 3 INTs, 570 yards receiving and 8 TDs last season.

48. DB Jonathan Davis

6-1, 170, South Oak Cliff

The 3-star Texas Tech commit also considered Georgia Tech, Kansas, Houston, Colorado, Arizona and more.

49. DB Bryson Bonds

6-1, 190, Crowley

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more.

50. DB Jabbar Muhammad

5-9, 165, DeSoto

The 3-star Oklahoma State commit made 5 INTs and 18 pass deflections last season.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 most wanted 2020 recruits from the Fort Worth area only.