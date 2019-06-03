One of the most dynamic playmakers in the state will continue career at UT-Austin

Ja’Quinden Jackson 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns just added their sixth commitment from the Class 2020 and he might be the most dynamic.

Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, who led the Panthers to the 6A Division I state title game last season, announced his commitment to UT on Monday via Twitter.

This what y’all been waiting for pic.twitter.com/EnBLTYLYj5 — Ja'Quinden Jackson (@JaayUpNext_) June 3, 2019

Texas was predicted at 100 percent to land the 6-foot-2 playmaker, according to 247Sports lead expert Mike Roach.

The four-star Jackson is listed as a dual-threat QB and an athlete. He’s ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the nation, according to 247Sports and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state. He’s also No. 48 overall in the country.

Jackson holds 26 offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, UConn, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, UNT, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech, Jackson State and Texas A&M.

The Panthers went 14-1 last season and reached the state championship game against Galena North Shore at AT&T Stadium. They took the lead with 1:02 left to play, but North Shore won, 41-36, on a 45-yard Hail Mary with time expiring. Jackson rushed for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, he finished with over 3,000 yards total and 38 TDs, 23 rushing.

Here’s 247Sports’ assessment of Jackson:

“Powerfully built and athletic. High school quarterback that is good enough to play quarterback effectively in college. Athletic traits offer more upside at other positions, most notably on defense as a safety or linebacker. Usually looks like the best player on the field in highest classification in Texas. Has outstanding competitive temperament. Shows feel and patience as a runner finding holes and creating big plays. Too talented to not become an impact power five talent at some position with early to mid-round NFL Draft upside.”