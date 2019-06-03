Rising 3-star Southlake Carroll tight end commits to this SEC school over TCU, others

Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5.

Southlake Carroll 2020 tight end Blake Smith picked up his first offer from Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 31.

Four months later and the 6-foot-5, three-star prospect was up to 33.

With offers from some of the top programs in the nation, Smith announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Sunday via Twitter.

“Top prestigious program with great facilities and coaching staff,” said Smith during Carroll’s spring game on May 15.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith also had offers from Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, UConn, Florida International, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisiana Lafayette, LSU, Marshall, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, South Carolina, TCU, Central Florida, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington.

He narrowed his list to 10 on May 29, which included A&M, TCU, Bama, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Vandy and Washington.

“It’s been crazy and a little overwhelming, but I just kept telling myself that this is a blessing and it happens only once so be thankful for everything,” Smith said. “It can be a little stressful sometimes, but it’s for your future and has to be the right decision.”

Smith is ranked as the No. 21 tight end in the nation, fourth-best from Texas, according to 247Sports. He played in 10 games last season and made six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

His biggest TD came against Denton Guyer when coach Riley Dodge called the halfback pass. Smith caught the 23-yard TD pass from John Manero with six seconds left as Carroll defeated the Wildcats 33-29.

Smith, who was a first-team all-district selection, also played basketball for Carroll in 2018-19.

“First thing I tell coaches about is Blake’s size. He walks through the door and looks like a D1 player,” Dodge said at the spring game. “He is so versatile and can do so many things. A couple months ago he had absolutely nothing and we kept chipping away at the recruiting process and I’m unbelievably excited for him.”