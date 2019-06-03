High School Sports

UIL softball state all-tournament teams

Forney junior Trinity Cannon hits a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning vs. Angleton, Friday May 31, 2019.
UIL SOFTBALL STATE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

*STATE TITLE GAME MVP

CLASS 6A

Pitcher - Alyssa LeBlanc* - Senior - Katy

Catcher - Cait Calland - Senior - Katy

First Base - Mia Cantu - Junior - Klein Collins

Second Base - Amy Hitt - Senior - Katy

Third Base - Arwin Callaway - Freshman - Klein Collins

Shortstop - Alexa Langeliers - Sophomore - Keller

Outfield - Caley McGuff - Junior - Klein Collins

Outfield - Tori Whillock - Senior - Katy

Outfield - Kailey Wyckoff - Freshman - Katy

Utility - Sydney Belvin - Senior - Canyon

CLASS 5A

Pitcher - Aaliyah Garcia* - Senior - Angleton

Catcher - Mika Hinojosa - Junior - Angleton

First Base - Haylie Savage - Sophomore - Angleton

Second Base - Avianna Gonzalez - Sophomore - Calallen

Third Base - Mia Scott - Sophomore - Angleton

Shortstop - Danieca Coffey - Junior - Angleton

Outfield - Ellie Grill - Senior - Angleton

Outfield - Reagan Tennill - Freshman - Calallen

Outfield - Teagan Whitley - Junior - Angleton

Utility - Trinity Cannon - Junior - Forney

CLASS 4A

Pitcher - Katy Janes* - Junior - Hargrave

Catcher - Jordyn Smith - Junior - Decatur

First Base - Christin Haygood - Sophomore - Hargrave

Second Base - Andrea Hortch - Junior - Hargrave

Third Base - Madison Gaston - Sophomore - Anna

Shortstop - Alli Humphries - Senior - Hargrave

Outfield - Dez Cardenas - Senior - Hargrave

Outfield - Kenzie Gates - Junior - Hargrave

Outfield - Hannah Morland - Junior - Anna

Utility - Ashlyn Weinheimer - Sophomore - Fredericksburg

CLASS 3A

Pitcher - Chanlee Oakes* - Sophomore - Rains

Catcher - Catrin Hoffman - Junior - Rains

First Base - Graci Shimek - Sophomore - Hallettsville

Second Base - Kenzi Lange - Junior - Hallettsville

Third Base - Jasmine Mott - Junior - Rains

Shortstop - Leo Terry - Sophomore - Rains

Outfield - Presley McAree - Junior - Rains

Outfield - Kelsi Tonips - Junior - Brock

Outfield - Courtney Woytek - Freshman - Hallettsville

Utility - Rylee Trlicek - Senior - Hallettsville

CLASS 2A

Pitcher - Makey Dunbar* - Junior - Crawford

Catcher - Madison Kelm - Senior - Thorndale

First Base - Avery Ward - Senior - Crawford

Second Base - Kyla Mach - Junior - Crawford

Third Base - Kelsey Kovar - Freshman - Thorndale

Shortstop - Jayci Martinka - Junior - Thorndale

Outfield - Emilee Baker - Freshman - Thorndale

Outfield - Susan Muncrief - Sophomore - West Sabine

Outfield - Addi Weaver - Junior - Crawford

Utility - Cambree Aguirre - Senior - Crawford

CLASS 1A

Pitcher - Marissa Santos* - Freshman - D’Hanis

Catcher - Madi Rhodes - Sophomore - D’Hanis

First Base - Emma Bennett - Junior - Chireno

Second Base - Alana Caskey - Sophomore - Chireno

Third Base - Natalie McFadin - Sophomore - D’Hanis

Shortstop - Cassandra Zerr - Senior - D’Hanis

Outfield - Chloe Cowan - Senior - D’Hanis

Outfield - Rayme Jones - Senior - Gail Borden County

Outfield - Nelly Vargas - Sophomore - Chireno

Utility - Kayla Durrett - Senior - Chireno

