High School Sports
UIL softball state all-tournament teams
UIL SOFTBALL STATE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS
*STATE TITLE GAME MVP
CLASS 6A
Pitcher - Alyssa LeBlanc* - Senior - Katy
Catcher - Cait Calland - Senior - Katy
First Base - Mia Cantu - Junior - Klein Collins
Second Base - Amy Hitt - Senior - Katy
Third Base - Arwin Callaway - Freshman - Klein Collins
Shortstop - Alexa Langeliers - Sophomore - Keller
Outfield - Caley McGuff - Junior - Klein Collins
Outfield - Tori Whillock - Senior - Katy
Outfield - Kailey Wyckoff - Freshman - Katy
Utility - Sydney Belvin - Senior - Canyon
CLASS 5A
Pitcher - Aaliyah Garcia* - Senior - Angleton
Catcher - Mika Hinojosa - Junior - Angleton
First Base - Haylie Savage - Sophomore - Angleton
Second Base - Avianna Gonzalez - Sophomore - Calallen
Third Base - Mia Scott - Sophomore - Angleton
Shortstop - Danieca Coffey - Junior - Angleton
Outfield - Ellie Grill - Senior - Angleton
Outfield - Reagan Tennill - Freshman - Calallen
Outfield - Teagan Whitley - Junior - Angleton
Utility - Trinity Cannon - Junior - Forney
CLASS 4A
Pitcher - Katy Janes* - Junior - Hargrave
Catcher - Jordyn Smith - Junior - Decatur
First Base - Christin Haygood - Sophomore - Hargrave
Second Base - Andrea Hortch - Junior - Hargrave
Third Base - Madison Gaston - Sophomore - Anna
Shortstop - Alli Humphries - Senior - Hargrave
Outfield - Dez Cardenas - Senior - Hargrave
Outfield - Kenzie Gates - Junior - Hargrave
Outfield - Hannah Morland - Junior - Anna
Utility - Ashlyn Weinheimer - Sophomore - Fredericksburg
CLASS 3A
Pitcher - Chanlee Oakes* - Sophomore - Rains
Catcher - Catrin Hoffman - Junior - Rains
First Base - Graci Shimek - Sophomore - Hallettsville
Second Base - Kenzi Lange - Junior - Hallettsville
Third Base - Jasmine Mott - Junior - Rains
Shortstop - Leo Terry - Sophomore - Rains
Outfield - Presley McAree - Junior - Rains
Outfield - Kelsi Tonips - Junior - Brock
Outfield - Courtney Woytek - Freshman - Hallettsville
Utility - Rylee Trlicek - Senior - Hallettsville
CLASS 2A
Pitcher - Makey Dunbar* - Junior - Crawford
Catcher - Madison Kelm - Senior - Thorndale
First Base - Avery Ward - Senior - Crawford
Second Base - Kyla Mach - Junior - Crawford
Third Base - Kelsey Kovar - Freshman - Thorndale
Shortstop - Jayci Martinka - Junior - Thorndale
Outfield - Emilee Baker - Freshman - Thorndale
Outfield - Susan Muncrief - Sophomore - West Sabine
Outfield - Addi Weaver - Junior - Crawford
Utility - Cambree Aguirre - Senior - Crawford
CLASS 1A
Pitcher - Marissa Santos* - Freshman - D’Hanis
Catcher - Madi Rhodes - Sophomore - D’Hanis
First Base - Emma Bennett - Junior - Chireno
Second Base - Alana Caskey - Sophomore - Chireno
Third Base - Natalie McFadin - Sophomore - D’Hanis
Shortstop - Cassandra Zerr - Senior - D’Hanis
Outfield - Chloe Cowan - Senior - D’Hanis
Outfield - Rayme Jones - Senior - Gail Borden County
Outfield - Nelly Vargas - Sophomore - Chireno
Utility - Kayla Durrett - Senior - Chireno
Comments