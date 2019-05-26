High School Sports
UIL softball state tournament pairings
UIL STATE SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1A state semifinal games will be played at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
All other games to be played at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas-Austin.
Class 6A
Klein Collins (37-2) vs. New Braunfels Canyon (36-7), 3 p.m. Friday
Keller (35-3-1) vs. Katy (35-2), 6 p.m. Friday
State championship: 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A
The Colony (39-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (34-5), 9 a.m. Friday
Forney (36-3) vs. Angleton (37-2), Noon Friday
State championship: 3 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A
Decatur (29-5) vs. Anna (24-8-1), 9 a.m. Thursday
Huffman Hargrave (36-7-1) vs. Fredericksburg (35-9), Noon Thursday
State championship: Noon Saturday
Class 3A
Hallettsville (36-1) vs. Danbury (29-5), 3 p.m. Wednesday
Brock (33-6) vs. Emory Rains (32-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday
State championship: 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 2A
Crawford (34-3) vs. Pineland West Sabine (31-5), 9 a.m. Wednesday
Thorndale (32-5) vs. Windthorst (32-6), Noon Wednesday
State championship: 3 p.m. Thursday
Class 1A
D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (9-8)
11 a.m. Friday, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton
Gail Borden County (16-6) vs. Chireno (14-9)
2 p.m. Friday, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton
State championship
9 a.m. Saturday, University of Texas-Austin
Comments