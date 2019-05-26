UIL softball state tournament pairings

UIL STATE SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 1A state semifinal games will be played at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

All other games to be played at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas-Austin.

Class 6A

Klein Collins (37-2) vs. New Braunfels Canyon (36-7), 3 p.m. Friday

Keller (35-3-1) vs. Katy (35-2), 6 p.m. Friday

State championship: 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

The Colony (39-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (34-5), 9 a.m. Friday

Forney (36-3) vs. Angleton (37-2), Noon Friday

State championship: 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

Decatur (29-5) vs. Anna (24-8-1), 9 a.m. Thursday

Huffman Hargrave (36-7-1) vs. Fredericksburg (35-9), Noon Thursday

State championship: Noon Saturday

Class 3A

Hallettsville (36-1) vs. Danbury (29-5), 3 p.m. Wednesday

Brock (33-6) vs. Emory Rains (32-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday

State championship: 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

Crawford (34-3) vs. Pineland West Sabine (31-5), 9 a.m. Wednesday

Thorndale (32-5) vs. Windthorst (32-6), Noon Wednesday

State championship: 3 p.m. Thursday

Class 1A

D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (9-8)

11 a.m. Friday, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton

Gail Borden County (16-6) vs. Chireno (14-9)

2 p.m. Friday, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton

State championship

9 a.m. Saturday, University of Texas-Austin