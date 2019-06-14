High School Sports
State champion quarterback announces commitment, will join father at the next level
Highland Park football: Finn Corwin TD from Chandler Morris
One of the best quarterbacks in the state is joining his father and a former teammate in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Highland Park’s 4-star 2020 QB Chandler Morris announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Friday via Twitter. His father, Chad Morris, is the head coach.
“I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for putting me in the position I am in today,” Morris said in a tweet. “And a special thanks to my supportive family and coaches for pushing me to be the very best I can be on and off the field.”
His other offers included Clemson, Oklahoma, Auburn, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Indiana, Kansas State, SMU, Virginia Tech and North Texas.
Morris led the Scots to the 5A Division I state title in December, the program’s third straight championship. He threw for 262 yards and 3 TDs, and was voted Offensive MVP as the Scots defeated Shadow Creek, 27-17.
Morris is ranked as the No. 10 dual-threat QB in the nation (4th best in Texas) according to 247Sports. He finished the season with over 4,000 yards passing and 46 TDs. He added 651 yards rushing and 20 TDs.
He replaced John Stephen Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who quarterbacked the Scots to two state titles in 2016 and 2017. Jones finished his first year at Arkansas, but decided to redshirt.
Morris is the seventh 2020 player from the state and ninth overall to commit to Arkansas. McKinney North’s 3-star tight end Brandon Frazier is the other from Dallas-Fort Worth.
Mansfield Legacy had three from 2019 sign with Arkansas: Jalen Catalon, Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson.
