State champion quarterback announces commitment, will join father at the next level

Highland Park football: Finn Corwin TD from Chandler Morris Finn Corwin with a 24-yard TD reception from Chandler Morris for the Scots to increase Highland Park's lead to 21-9 over Shadow Creek with 6:57 left in the 2nd quarter of the Class 5A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Finn Corwin with a 24-yard TD reception from Chandler Morris for the Scots to increase Highland Park's lead to 21-9 over Shadow Creek with 6:57 left in the 2nd quarter of the Class 5A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018.

One of the best quarterbacks in the state is joining his father and a former teammate in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Highland Park’s 4-star 2020 QB Chandler Morris announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Friday via Twitter. His father, Chad Morris, is the head coach.

“I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for putting me in the position I am in today,” Morris said in a tweet. “And a special thanks to my supportive family and coaches for pushing me to be the very best I can be on and off the field.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Excited to continue on this journey as a Hog! #DiamondGangXX pic.twitter.com/dUGqaBPpWu — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) June 14, 2019

His other offers included Clemson, Oklahoma, Auburn, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Indiana, Kansas State, SMU, Virginia Tech and North Texas.

Morris led the Scots to the 5A Division I state title in December, the program’s third straight championship. He threw for 262 yards and 3 TDs, and was voted Offensive MVP as the Scots defeated Shadow Creek, 27-17.

Morris is ranked as the No. 10 dual-threat QB in the nation (4th best in Texas) according to 247Sports. He finished the season with over 4,000 yards passing and 46 TDs. He added 651 yards rushing and 20 TDs.

SHARE COPY LINK Bennett Brown catches a 31-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Morris on 4th-and-9 to give Highland Park a 7-0 lead over Denton Ryan in the first quarter of their Class 5A state semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

He replaced John Stephen Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who quarterbacked the Scots to two state titles in 2016 and 2017. Jones finished his first year at Arkansas, but decided to redshirt.

Morris is the seventh 2020 player from the state and ninth overall to commit to Arkansas. McKinney North’s 3-star tight end Brandon Frazier is the other from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Mansfield Legacy had three from 2019 sign with Arkansas: Jalen Catalon, Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson.