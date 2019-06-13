High School Sports

More than 100 high school baseball players from North Texas named to All-State teams

Colleyville Heritage punches final out to win 5A state title

The Panthers had 18 hits to beat Georgetown 14-2 in six innings to capture the program's first UIL baseball state title. By
UIL

CLASS 6A

2nd team pitchers

Jack Lynch, Jesuit

3rd team pitchers

Caleb Putnam, Prosper

Ricardo Rangel, Duncanville

3rd team catchers

Luke Johnson, Prosper

1st team first base

Sam Crowell, Rockwall-Heath

3rd team first base

Kalen Clark, Coppell

Jordan Beminio, Guyer

1st team second base

Hudson White, Byron Nelson

2nd team second base

Garrett Williams, South Grand Prairie

1st team shortstop

Ricardo Rivera, Dallas White

1st team outfield

Nick Vernars, Coppell

2nd team outfield

Zach Henry, Rockwall

3rd team outfield

Caleb Bergman, Plano East

CLASS 5A

1st team pitchers

Austin Glaze, Colleyville Heritage

Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial

2nd team pitchers

Isaiah Rhodes, McKinney North

3rd team pitchers

Brek Galbreath, Joshua

Kayden Voelkel, Legacy

Tim Wynia, Frisco Liberty

2nd team catchers

Nicolas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage

Tayten Tredaway, Northwest

2nd team first base

Cameron Baker, Azle

3rd team first base

Jorge Aldrete, Little Elm

1st team third base

Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage

1st team shortstop

Miguel Santos, Burleson Centennial

Nathan Rooney, Legacy

Izzy Lopez, Arlington Heights

1st team outfield

Miguel Mendoza, Sunset

Aaron Biediger, Arlington Heights

2nd team outfield

Brek Galbreath, Joshua

Nate Price, Legacy

3rd team outfield

Jordan Viers, Reedy

CLASS 4A

1st team pitchers

Chad Ricker, Argyle

2nd team catchers

David Patino, Sunnyvale

3rd team catchers

Ashton Smith, Glen Rose

Trevor Brooks, Melissa

2nd team first base

Chase Lummus, Godley

3rd team first base

DJ Dell’Anno, Celina

1st team second base

Brooks Howson, Benbrook

2nd team second base

Tyler Womack, Melissa

3rd team second base

Preston King, Argyle

2nd team third base

Payton Poole, Benbrook

3rd team third base

Cade Hamilton, Sanger

1st team shortstop

Rawley Hector, Anna

2nd team shortstop

Brendan Dixon, Argyle

1st team outfield

Dillon Carter, Argyle

2nd team outfield

James Eaton, Godley

CLASS 3A

2nd team pitchers

Cooper Nelson, Brock

3rd team pitchers

Trenton Sulak, Grandview

2nd team first base

Jase Lopez, Brock

2nd team third base

Scout Sanders, Whitesboro

2nd team shortstop

Samuel Tormos, Van Alstyne

3rd team shortstop

Sam Clark, Leonard

Hayden Kent, Pottsboro

TAPPS

Division 1

1st team

Blake Marsh, TC-Addison

Joe Wolf, Liberty Christian

Tyler Hamilton, Dallas Parish

Mason Speaker, All Saints

Luke Savage, Prestonwood

River Ridings, Prestonwood

Ryan Patterson, Prestonwood

2nd team

Elijah Westover, TC-Addison

Jacob Hasty, Liberty Christian

Elijah Yelverton, Bishop Dunne

Jalen Webster, Bishop Lynch

Aiden Mendolia, All Saints

Matthew Tieding, All Saints

Will Horton, Nolan Catholic

Austin Becker, John Paul

Honorable Mention

Ian Collier, TC-Addison

Matthew Rabaey, Liberty Christian

Aaron Tidmore, Dallas Parish

John Hargrove, All Saints

Brendan Riley, Nolan Catholic

Ethan Goodman, John Paul

Kyle Chmielewski, John Paul

Division 2

1st team

Cade Fontenot, FW Christian

Nico Sharp, SW Christian

Jackson Braun, Grapevine Faith

2nd team

Sal Camilleri, SW Christian

Matthew Scott, Frisco Legacy

Hayden Sobecki, Grapevine Faith

Honorable Mention

Cooper Guia, FW Christian

Benji Chase, SW Christian

Sayers Collins, Frisco Legacy

Jax Ortiz, Dallas Christian

Preston Johnson, Dallas Christian

Division 3

1st team

Caden MacDonald, Pantego

Noah Boughton, Colleyville Covenant

Steven Gabaldon, TC-Willow Park

2nd team

Luke Roden, Colleyville Covenant

Chance Roberts, TC-Willow Park

Kayden Kelley, TC-Willow Park

Honorable Mention

Garrett Vardeman, Grace Prep

Cort McDonald, Pantego

Mason Roach, Colleyville Covenant

Preston Gist, TC-Willow Park

Division 4

1st team

Cooper Gidden, Dallas Covenant

Daniel Ortiz, Dallas Covenant

Jack Spangler, Dallas Covenant

Luke Wilson, Dallas Covenant

Jonathan Nelson, Lake Country

Maddox Henderson, Lake Country

2nd team

Ben Spangler, Dallas Covenant

Honorable Mention

Jeb Habashy, Dallas Covenant

Seth Adams, Denton Calvary

Hayden Whites, Lake Country

Division 5

1st team

Isaac Young, Dallas First Baptist

Connor Bjerke, Ovilla Christian

Ryan Sardina, Ovilla Christian

Ethan Smith, Weatherford Christian

Jaxon Folland, Weatherford Christian

2nd team

Cody Blair, Bethesda

Hunter Hennigan, Muenster Sacred Heart

Hunter Roe, Ovilla Christian

Andrew Couser, Weatherford Christian

Honorable Mention

Griffin Standridge, Greenville Christian

Carter Selway, Irving Faustina

