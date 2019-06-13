High School Sports
More than 100 high school baseball players from North Texas named to All-State teams
UIL
CLASS 6A
2nd team pitchers
Jack Lynch, Jesuit
3rd team pitchers
Caleb Putnam, Prosper
Ricardo Rangel, Duncanville
3rd team catchers
Luke Johnson, Prosper
1st team first base
Sam Crowell, Rockwall-Heath
3rd team first base
Kalen Clark, Coppell
Jordan Beminio, Guyer
1st team second base
Hudson White, Byron Nelson
2nd team second base
Garrett Williams, South Grand Prairie
1st team shortstop
Ricardo Rivera, Dallas White
1st team outfield
Nick Vernars, Coppell
2nd team outfield
Zach Henry, Rockwall
3rd team outfield
Caleb Bergman, Plano East
CLASS 5A
1st team pitchers
Austin Glaze, Colleyville Heritage
Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial
2nd team pitchers
Isaiah Rhodes, McKinney North
3rd team pitchers
Brek Galbreath, Joshua
Kayden Voelkel, Legacy
Tim Wynia, Frisco Liberty
2nd team catchers
Nicolas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage
Tayten Tredaway, Northwest
2nd team first base
Cameron Baker, Azle
3rd team first base
Jorge Aldrete, Little Elm
1st team third base
Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage
1st team shortstop
Miguel Santos, Burleson Centennial
Nathan Rooney, Legacy
Izzy Lopez, Arlington Heights
1st team outfield
Miguel Mendoza, Sunset
Aaron Biediger, Arlington Heights
2nd team outfield
Brek Galbreath, Joshua
Nate Price, Legacy
3rd team outfield
Jordan Viers, Reedy
CLASS 4A
1st team pitchers
Chad Ricker, Argyle
2nd team catchers
David Patino, Sunnyvale
3rd team catchers
Ashton Smith, Glen Rose
Trevor Brooks, Melissa
2nd team first base
Chase Lummus, Godley
3rd team first base
DJ Dell’Anno, Celina
1st team second base
Brooks Howson, Benbrook
2nd team second base
Tyler Womack, Melissa
3rd team second base
Preston King, Argyle
2nd team third base
Payton Poole, Benbrook
3rd team third base
Cade Hamilton, Sanger
1st team shortstop
Rawley Hector, Anna
2nd team shortstop
Brendan Dixon, Argyle
1st team outfield
Dillon Carter, Argyle
2nd team outfield
James Eaton, Godley
CLASS 3A
2nd team pitchers
Cooper Nelson, Brock
3rd team pitchers
Trenton Sulak, Grandview
2nd team first base
Jase Lopez, Brock
2nd team third base
Scout Sanders, Whitesboro
2nd team shortstop
Samuel Tormos, Van Alstyne
3rd team shortstop
Sam Clark, Leonard
Hayden Kent, Pottsboro
TAPPS
Division 1
1st team
Blake Marsh, TC-Addison
Joe Wolf, Liberty Christian
Tyler Hamilton, Dallas Parish
Mason Speaker, All Saints
Luke Savage, Prestonwood
River Ridings, Prestonwood
Ryan Patterson, Prestonwood
2nd team
Elijah Westover, TC-Addison
Jacob Hasty, Liberty Christian
Elijah Yelverton, Bishop Dunne
Jalen Webster, Bishop Lynch
Aiden Mendolia, All Saints
Matthew Tieding, All Saints
Will Horton, Nolan Catholic
Austin Becker, John Paul
Honorable Mention
Ian Collier, TC-Addison
Matthew Rabaey, Liberty Christian
Aaron Tidmore, Dallas Parish
John Hargrove, All Saints
Brendan Riley, Nolan Catholic
Ethan Goodman, John Paul
Kyle Chmielewski, John Paul
Division 2
1st team
Cade Fontenot, FW Christian
Nico Sharp, SW Christian
Jackson Braun, Grapevine Faith
2nd team
Sal Camilleri, SW Christian
Matthew Scott, Frisco Legacy
Hayden Sobecki, Grapevine Faith
Honorable Mention
Cooper Guia, FW Christian
Benji Chase, SW Christian
Sayers Collins, Frisco Legacy
Jax Ortiz, Dallas Christian
Preston Johnson, Dallas Christian
Division 3
1st team
Caden MacDonald, Pantego
Noah Boughton, Colleyville Covenant
Steven Gabaldon, TC-Willow Park
2nd team
Luke Roden, Colleyville Covenant
Chance Roberts, TC-Willow Park
Kayden Kelley, TC-Willow Park
Honorable Mention
Garrett Vardeman, Grace Prep
Cort McDonald, Pantego
Mason Roach, Colleyville Covenant
Preston Gist, TC-Willow Park
Division 4
1st team
Cooper Gidden, Dallas Covenant
Daniel Ortiz, Dallas Covenant
Jack Spangler, Dallas Covenant
Luke Wilson, Dallas Covenant
Jonathan Nelson, Lake Country
Maddox Henderson, Lake Country
2nd team
Ben Spangler, Dallas Covenant
Honorable Mention
Jeb Habashy, Dallas Covenant
Seth Adams, Denton Calvary
Hayden Whites, Lake Country
Division 5
1st team
Isaac Young, Dallas First Baptist
Connor Bjerke, Ovilla Christian
Ryan Sardina, Ovilla Christian
Ethan Smith, Weatherford Christian
Jaxon Folland, Weatherford Christian
2nd team
Cody Blair, Bethesda
Hunter Hennigan, Muenster Sacred Heart
Hunter Roe, Ovilla Christian
Andrew Couser, Weatherford Christian
Honorable Mention
Griffin Standridge, Greenville Christian
Carter Selway, Irving Faustina
