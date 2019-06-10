Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage, Argyle; Who’s the best UIL baseball team in 2019?

Southlake Carroll punches final out to win second straight state title The Dragons took care of Fort Bend Ridge Point 17-0 in five inning to win their second straight title and fourth overall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dragons took care of Fort Bend Ridge Point 17-0 in five inning to win their second straight title and fourth overall.

For the second straight season, Dallas-Fort Worth reigns supreme in UIL high school baseball.

DFW took home state titles in the top 3 classifications at Austin’s UFCU Disch-Falk Field and Round Rock’s Dell Diamond; Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage and Argyle.

Carroll and Argyle won back-to-back state titles while Heritage won its first. Eaton won the 5A title in 2018.

All three teams: Carroll, Heritage and Argyle won a game via run-rule during this year’s UIL state tournament. Carroll defeated Fort Bend Ridge Point 17-0 (5) in the 6A championship, Heritage beat Georgetown 14-2 (6) in the 5A championship and Argyle routed La Vernia 16-0 (5) in the 4A semifinals. The Dragons, Panthers and Eagles also set UIL state tournament records.

Of the 250 UIL state champs, 41 have come from DFW/North Texas.

DFW has also taken the top 2 classes five times including four in the past six years. In that span, 33 teams have been crowned and 14 have come from this region.

So let’s set up a three-team tournament for best UIL baseball team in DFW of 2019. Vote here: