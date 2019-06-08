Southlake Carroll defends its 6A state title; sets two records to roll past Ridge Point

Special to the Star-Telegram

It wasn’t pretty for Fort Bend Ridge Point on Saturday in the 6A baseball state title game.

But Southlake Carroll, which broke a few records, will gladly keep the championship trophy at home.

The Dragons set a UIL 6A state tournament record with 11 runs in one inning as they defeated the Panthers 17-0 in five to defend their state title at Dell Diamond.

Carroll (33-11) has won state in back-to-back years and clinches its fourth title in program history. It was Carroll’s third straight trip to the state tournament and ninth overall.

Homer Bush scored on an error in the first inning as the Dragons scored four times. Cade Manning added an RBI double and Riley Garcia hit a two-run single to right field.

The Dragons, who also set the 6A state tourney record for runs in a game, brought up 17 batters during the 11-run third inning. They had four hits while Ridge Point recorded six walks and three errors.

Ridge Point (33-5-1), which made the state tourney for the first time, threw 76 pitches while the inning lasted 40 minutes.

Joe Steeber (5-2) earned the win with four hits and five strikeouts. Justin Grech, who drove in the game-winning run in Friday’s semifinal vs. Lake Travis, was voted 6A state title game MVP with three RBIs.

Carroll’s 17 runs broke the previous record of 15 by Highland Park in 1951. Its 11 runs in the third broke the previous record of 8 by three teams, the last coming from Dallas Samuell in 1965.

Larry Vucan wins his 100th career game at Carroll, none sweeter than this one.

