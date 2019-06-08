Colleyville Heritage run-rules Georgetown, sets 5A UIL state tourney record for 1st title

Colleyville Heritage vs. Georgetown in the 5A state title game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Saturday June 8, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

A dream season for Colleyville Heritage came full circle at Dell Diamond on Saturday.

Heritage, the No. 2 team in the state and No. 3 in nation, had three players taken in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, including second overall pick Bobby Witt Jr., who was named Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. The Panthers also had seven players sign letters of intent to Division I programs.

But nothing is sweeter than calling themselves UIL state champions for the first time.

The Panthers (39-3) exploded with six runs in the fourth inning to defeat Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Georgetown 14-2 in six innings during the 5A state title game to capture the school’s second team title, joining the 1999 girls soccer team.

Six different players recorded two outs, three with three hits as the Panthers finished with a 5A state tournament record 18.

Logan Britt (Texas A&M), who was drafted by the Chicago White Sox, hit an RBI single the give the Panthers a 5-2 lead in the fourth. He finished 3 for 5 with a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Nicholas Balsano (Baylor) and Mason Greer (Auburn), who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed Britt in the fourth with two more RBI singles to make it 7-2. Chandler Freeman (Dallas Baptist) capped off the surge with a deep liner to right center for a two-run triple and scored on a wild pitch to extend Heritage’s lead to 10-2 through 3 1/2 innings.

Georgetown (41-5-1), also state runner-up in 2015, and Heritage loaded the bases in back-to-back inning; first with the Eagles in the bottom of the first inning. Wesley Dixon walked and Noah Thompson hit a hard grounder to right field for a two-run single.

But the Panthers scored four runs in the top of the second to take the lead.

Freeman and Jacob Guerrero hit back-to-back one-out singles, and AJ Smith loaded the bases with a two-out single. Next batter, Joey Koetting lined a 2-1 pitch over the left-fielder for a three-run double.

Koetting scored from second when Britt hit a grounder that bounced off starting pitcher Jack Brinley and rolled into shallow left.

The story will be updated with quotes and video